LACO Presents Noted Cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason Plus A Program Of Baroque Gems

Oct. 12, 2022  

January 2023 programs presented by Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra include guest artist cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason (who came to international prominence when he played at the Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle) performing Haydn's Cello Concerto in D Major; and Baroque Concerti spotlighting Principal Viola Yura Lee and Principal Trumpet David Washburn. (Details below in chronological order.)

Saturday, January 14, 8 pm, Royce Hall, 340 Royce Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90095

Sunday, January 15, 2023, 7 pm, Alex Theatre, 216 North Brand Boulevard, Glendale, CA 91203
Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Presents: Sheku Plays Haydn

Jaime Martín, conductor

Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello

Cello virtuoso Sheku Kanneh-Mason joins Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Music Director Jaime Martín, to perform Haydn's Cello Concerto in D Major. Kanneh-Mason was Initially slated to appear on LACO's Orchestral Series in 2018 but he engagement was postponed after he was invited to perform the same weekend at the Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, an event that drew some 1.9 billion television viewers and made him a household name. Kanneh-Mason first came to prominence as the winner of the 2016 BBC Young Musician competition, the first black musician to win the award since its launch in 1978. He has since performed in illustrious venues around the globe, drawing praise for his "bold, charismatic musical storytelling" (The New York Times). He previously appeared under LACO's umbrella in 2019 a concert co-produced with The Colburn School. This program, conducted by Martín, opens with the Overture in C Major by Fanny Mendelssohn (Hensel), one of the few surviving works by Felix Mendelssohn's beloved older sister, and concludes with Dvořák's Symphony No. 8 in G Major, a joyous celebration of nature's wonder.

PROGRAM:

Fanny MENDELSSOHN (HENSEL) Overture in C Major

HAYDN Cello Concerto in D Major
DVOŘÁK Symphony No. 8 in G Major

TICKET PRICES:

$29 - $133


Saturday, January 28, 2023, 7:30 pm, Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, 9390 N. Santa Monica Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Sunday, January 29, 2023, 7:00 pm, Rothenberg Hall, The Huntington, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, CA 91108

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Presents: Baroque Concerti

Yura Lee, viola

David Washburn, trumpet

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra (LACO) presents back-to-back performances of Baroque Concerti, a program of virtuosic chamber works, on Saturday, January 28, 2023, 7:30 pm, at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, and Sunday, January 29, 2023, 7:00 pm at The Huntington's Rothenberg Hall in San Marino. Highlights include newly appointed LACO Principal Viola Yura Lee featured on one of the earliest known viola concertos, Telemann's Viola Concerto in G Major, and Principal Trumpet David Washburn performing the pre-classical Concerto for Trumpet in E-flat Major, a hidden gem by little-known Czech composer Johann Baptist Georg Neruda. The program also features Corelli's festive Concerto Grosso in D Major, Op. 6, No. 4; Geminiani's charming Concerto Grosso in D Major; and Handel's Concerto Grosso in A Major, one of the most celebrated works for strings from the Baroque era. The program is dedicated to the memory of Warner W. Henry, LACO Board Director Emeritus and a champion of chamber and Baroque music.

PROGRAM:

CORELLI Concerto Grosso in D Major, Opus 6, No. 4

GEMINIANI Concerto Grosso in D Major, Opus 5, No. 1

JOHANN BAPTIST GEORG NERUDA Concerto for Trumpet in E-flat Major

TELEMANN Viola Concerto in G Major

HANDEL Concerto Grosso in A Major, Opus 6, No. 11

The program is dedicated to the memory of Warner W. Henry, LACO Board Director Emeritus and champion of chamber and Baroque music.

TICKET PRICES:

$79, $59, $39, $29, The Wallis; $58, Rothenberg Hall


