LA Opera Presents Puccini's LA BOHEME Conducted By James Conlon

LA Opera presents one of opera's most beloved classics, Giacomo Puccini's La Bohème, opening the 2019/20 season on September 14.

Conducted by James Conlon, the company's Richard Seaver Music Director, this fresh take on Puccini's classic is the creation of Barrie Kosky, one of Europe's most inventive stage directors. Mr. Kosky first wowed Angelenos with his sold-out productions of The Magic Flute, in the animation-driven staging which returns later this season.

A not-completely-traditional production keeps the opera's original 19th-century setting with a few surprises along the way, telling the story with raw emotional immediacy.

It's 19th-century Paris, a world capital filled with bustling cafes, bold ideas and creative energy. Six struggling young artists dream of making it big and finding their perfect matches. Along the way, they learn to celebrate life for all that it's worth.

A perennial audience favorite since its 1896 premiere, La Bohème sings to the romantic in all of us. It remains one of the most beloved and most frequently performed of all operas.

Two gorgeous young international stars appear as the tragic lovers: soprano Marina Costa-Jackson in her LAO debut as Mimì and tenor Saimir Pirgu as Rodolfo. The cast also includes baritone Kihun Yoon as Marcello and bass-baritone Nicholas Brownlee as Colline; both are alumni of LAO's Domingo-Colburn-Stein Young Artist Program. Three current members of that program are also featured: soprano Erica Petrocelli as Musetta, baritone Michael J. Hawk as Schaunard and tenor Robert Stahley (in his LAO debut) as Parpignol. Bass-baritone Patrick Blackwell completes the cast as Alcindoro.

Barrie Kosky's production of La Bohème was first seen in January 2019 at Berlin's Komische Oper. The sets designed by Rufus Didwiszus are inspired by antique photography and the brightly colored costumes are designed by Victoria Behr. Marco Philipp will recreate the original lighting designs of Alessandro Carletti. The associate stage director is Katharina Fritsch. Grant Gerson directs the LA Opera Chorus and Fernando Malvar-Ruiz directs the Los Angeles Children's Chorus, one of the nation's leading youth choral institutions.

Tickets are on sale now. Tickets begin at $24 and can be purchased online at LAOpera.org, by phone at 213.972.8001, or in person at the LA Opera box office at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (135 N. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles CA 90012). For disability access, call 213.972.0777 or email LAOpera@LAOpera.org.





