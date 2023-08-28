LA CAGE Returns With Cheyenne Jackson and Ada Vox in October

The production will launch at Hollywood Roosevelt’s iconic Cinegrill Theatre on October 5.

By: Aug. 28, 2023

 La Cage, a high-energy, immersive live theatrical experience, will launch at Hollywood Roosevelt’s iconic Cinegrill Theatre on October 5. Inspired by the legendary La Cage Aux Folles nightclub in LA, the variety show promises to bring back the golden age of Hollywood supper clubs to a new generation while paying homage to its rich history.

Secretly hidden behind a bookcase at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, audiences will be transported to a world of glitz and glamor, where performers will dazzle with their live vocals, incredible dancing, all accompanied by the electrifying rhythms of a live band.  As a tribute to the original La Cage, the show will celebrate the groundbreaking performers who blazed a trail for drag culture. Original La Cage cast member and international entertainer, Tommi Rose, will serve as the emcee. Additionally, guests will be treated to a surprise celebrity performer at each show. Cheyenne Jackson and Ada Vox are among the special guests with additional performers and cast to be announced. 

To round out the one-of-a-kind extravaganza, audiences can dine at the opulent Cinegrill Theatre offering modern takes on classic cocktails, and a delicious supper club-inspired menu. 

“La Cage proudly defies conventions and offers a complete sensory experience. It’s flamboyantly offensive across the board, delivering a risqué take-no-prisoners kind of show, brassy humor, and forget-about-it hilarity,” say co-creators Michael Diefenbach and Eric Tremble. “Our goal is to create a safe and inclusive space where everyone can come as they aren't. It’s everything you wanted and nothing you’d expect.”

Adam Sanders, better known as his drag persona, Ada Vox, is an accomplished vocalist, songwriter, and drag queen who found success and pushed boundaries as a contestant on the hit singing competition series “American Idol”. Vox also finished as runner-up on “Queen of the Universe”' streaming on Paramount+. With a powerful voice influenced by the likes of Selena Quintanilla, Whitney Houston, and Aretha Franklin, Vox has continued stunning crowds in her live performances and on tour.

Cheyenne Jackson is a GRAMMY & Emmy nominated actor and producer who most recently starred in three seasons of Fox’s “Call Me Kat” opposite Mayim Bialik, in addition to HBO’s “The Watchen,” and “The Morning Show.”  Other notable credits include 4 seasons of “American Horror Story, “GLEE,” “30 ROCK,””American Woman," “Saved By The Bell,” “Curb your Enthusiasm,” “CSI,” “Willl & Grace,” & “Descendants 3.” Cheyenne also appeared in Steven Soderbergh’s critically-acclaimed “Behind the Candelabra” opposite Michael Douglas and Matt Damon & was nominated for best supporting actor for his role as Caleb in “Julie and the Phantoms” for NETFLIX. Films include OSCAR- nominated “United 93,” “The Green,” “Lola Versus,” with Greta Gerwig, “Love is Strange” opposite Alfred Molina and John Lithgow, “Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks” opposite Gena Rowlands, & the 2021 horror hit “Werewolves Within.” He’ll next be seen in the indie “CTRL ALT DEL” with Jason Priestley and Mena Suvari, and then with Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kevin Hart & Jack Black in Lionsgate’s BORDERLANDS out in 2024.  On/Off-Broadway, Jackson recently played the WOLF/PRINCE in the Tony-Winning revival of INTO THE WOODS opposite Sarah Bareillies, other credits include “The Performers,” “The Most Happy Fella,” “8,” “Finian’s Rainbow,” Thoroughly Modern Millie,” “Damn Yankees,” “AIDA,” “Xanadu,” “The Agony and the Agony” and “All Shook Up.” He was nominated for a GRAMMY for his performance as TONY in the acclaimed recording of WESTSIDE STORY with the San Francisco Symphony and has sold out Carnegie Hall twice.  A devoted husband and father of twins, he is grateful always, for any opportunity to create art. 

Tommi Rose began his career performing in the bars and cabarets of San Francisco, gaining inspiration and learning his craft from great impersonators and comedians including Divine, Phillys Diller and Charles Pierce. This is where he was discovered by Eve Finocchio, the legendary impresario of “Finocchio’s,” the famous North Beach nightclub home to the world’s longest running and most celebrated drag review. Known for its live band and elaborate production numbers, Tommi served as the show’s star and emcee for over 12 years. Rose has performed all over the world from Europe to Asia and beyond. He has shared the stage with notable figures like Carol Channing, Tommy Tune and more.

The original La Cage Aux Folles nightclub launched in 1981, and its allure skyrocketed instantly as it showcased exceptional female impersonators, captivating audiences with their impeccable performances, and featuring opulent production numbers, adorned with bedazzled singers and dancers donning magnificent costumes. Over the years, some of its famous patrons have included Lucille Ball, Warren Beatty, Johnny Carson, Sammy Davis Jr., Joan Collins, Tony Danza, Sean Penn, Frank Sinatra, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Elizabeth Taylor, Robin Williams, and Milton Berle

La Cage is produced by Michael Diefenbach for Rialto Entertainment and Eric Tremble for Avenge Creative. The creative team includes Addison Brasil (Co-Producer) T.J. Dawson (Director), Dana Solimando (Choreographer), David Lamoureux (Musical Director), Jean-Yves Tessier (Lighting Design), Adam Ramirez (Costumes), Juan Salguero and Unmatched Lighting Inc. (Scenic and Technical Production) and Lindsay Brooks (Casting). 

La Cage opens on October 5 and runs Friday nights with shows at 7p.m. and 10p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit Click Here and follow on InstagramFacebookTikTok, and YouTube





Recommended For You