LA Art Show to Return on Valentine's Day with Global Lineup

Click Here, LA's largest and longest-running art fair, will return to the Los Angeles Convention Center from February 14-18, 2024 to kick off the city's 2024 art season.

Guided by the leadership of LA Art Show producer & director Kassandra Voyagis, the 2023 show welcomed more than 60,000 visitors. With tickets now live, the 2024 iteration promises another spectacular international lineup of exhibiting galleries and museums from countries including the Philippines, Italy, Israel, Peru and South Korea: "The LA Art Show is committed to creating the most comprehensive international contemporary art experience imaginable," says Voyagis. "We keep building a bigger and better version every year."

Curated by Marisa Caichiolo, LA Art Show's signature non-commercial platform, DIVERSEartLA will be back for 2024 with a range of art exhibitions and tech-based immersive experiences. In collaboration with some of the world's top international art institutions, visitors will be encouraged to explore the evolving relationship between memory, humanity, and AI. Last year's iteration featured nine interdisciplinary projects examining the climate crisis, including inspiring works by artist and ecofeminist, Judy Baca and renowned Korean artist Han Ho.

The LA Art Show is pleased to announce its new Charity Beneficiary, the American Heart Association, a global force for healthier lives for all. Celebrating its centennial in 2024, the Association has saved and improved lives, pioneered scientific discovery, and advocated for healthy public policies in communities across the country. The LA Art Show will donate 15% of proceeds from every ticket to the American Heart Association's Life is Why campaign.

With over 120 galleries, museums and nonprofits exhibiting, LA Art Show continues its commitment to creating the most comprehensive contemporary art experience possible. 2024 highlights include:

● Modern + Contemporary: The show's largest section features contemporary painting, illustration and sculpture from galleries in Los Angeles, the Pacific Rim and around the world. Many of the show's favorite participating galleries will be returning, including Arcadia Contemporary, marking their 17th year at the LA Art Show, K+Y Contemporary, Licht Feld Gallery, and Markowicz Fine Art along with the gallery's European partner, Bel Air Fine Art, who will participate in the show for the first time. Other new exhibitors include Cube Gallery and Cynthia Corbett Gallery.

● The European Pavilion: Showcasing curated exhibitions that reflect contemporary movements in Europe, the 2024 edition welcomes first-time exhibitors such as the Effetto Arte Gallery, and many returning galleries including Pigment Gallery and El Claustre Gallery.

● Female-owned galleries: 2024 will feature exhibiting galleries that are owned & directed by women, including Rebecca Hossack Art Gallery, Daphne Alazraki Fine Art and Simard Bilodeau Contemporary.

● LACC Career Academy Day: Working with LA Tourism and the LA Convention Center Career Academy, LA Art Show will invite the community's youth, from traditionally underserved areas, to visit the show and explore career opportunities.

Please visit www.LAArtShow.com to learn more and purchase tickets.