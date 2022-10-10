LA ART SHOW to Return to the Los Angeles Convention Center in February 2023 With Global Lineup

The LA Art Show, LA's largest and longest-running art fair, will return to the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 15-19 to kick off the city's 2023 art season. The 28th edition will include a wide variety of exhibitions from Europe, Japan, North America, Latin America and South Korea, plus events and performances. Returning for 2023, the fair's signature curated program DIVERSEartLA, a cultural anchor for the LA Art Show and the only educational project of its kind in the United States, will continue its curatorial focus on the global climate crisis.

Guided by the leadership of LA Art Show producer and director Kassandra Voyagis, this year's show will seek to celebrate art-globally and locally-and inspire important dialogue. St. Jude Children's

Research Hospital returns as the charitable partner with the LA Art Show donating 15% of all ticket proceeds to its life saving mission.

"One of the most powerful things about art is that it brings people together, and ignites transformative conversations about what it means to be human, which feels particularly relevant in a world that's forever shifting," says LA Art Show producer and director Kassandra Voyagis. "At the LA Art Show this year, we are thrilled to have a larger international presence than ever, ensuring conversations are expansive and inclusive, nuanced and bold."

The LA Art Show is an unparalleled international art experience with over 100 galleries, museums and nonprofit arts organizations exhibiting painting, sculpture, works on paper, installation, photography, design, video and performance with all works available for purchase. Committed to creating the most comprehensive contemporary art experience possible, LA Art Show 2023 highlights will include:

● Modern + Contemporary: the largest section at the LA Art Show exhibits a vast selection of contemporary painting, illustration and sculpture from galleries in Los Angeles, the Pacific Rim and around the world.

● The European Pavilion: dedicated to European galleries, the European Pavilion returns for 2023, showcasing curated exhibitions that highlight contemporary movements and stylistic developments in Europe.

● The Japanese Pavilion: new this year, introducing more than 10 galleries from Japan.

● Contemporary digital art: As the first live show to showcase the NFT craze two years ago, LA Art Show will continue to introduce attendees to the incredible trend in digital art, showcasing more eye-catching art trends.

Many of the show's favorite participating galleries from Europe, Asia and North America will be returning for the LA Art Show 2023, including Abend Gallery Denver, Pigment Gallery Barcelona, Simard Bilodeau Contemporary Los Angeles, Neue Kunst Gallery Germany, Arcadia Contemporary New York and Rebecca Hossack Gallery from the U.K. Newcomers include 193 Gallery from Paris, El Claustre Art Gallery Spain, Taguchi Fine Art Japan and Markowicz Fine Art in California. For the first time, there will also be over 10 galleries from South Korea, including LP Gallery, a contemporary art gallery from Seoul, and JJ Art Korea.

The hugely popular DIVERSEartLA, which began in 2015 and is curated by Marisa Caichiolo, returns for 2023 with an ambitious program, bringing together some of the most important local and international art institutions, museums and nonprofit organizations for elevated and thoughtful dialogue. Expanding on last year's theme, DIVERSEartLA will address the impact of climate change through a variety of installations, immersive experiences, and performances.

"The ethnic backgrounds of the people in Los Angeles are varied and vast, just like its natural environments," says DIVERSEartLA curator Marisa Caichiolo. "To honor this unique biodiversity, we'll continue our curatorial focus on diversity and inclusion-both within human communities, and in global ecosystems. We'll encourage visitors to confront the complex challenges of our global climate crisis and also to imagine solutions."

Since 2015, the LA Art Show has been a strong and unwavering supporter of St. Jude Children's

Research Hospital as it leads the way the world understands, treats, and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. In 2023, the LA Art Show is donating 15% of all ticket proceeds to St. Jude and its life saving mission. The LA Art Show is proud to bring together St. Jude and the art community.

Owners of the LA Art Show, Scott Diament and Rob Samuels of the Palm Beach Show Group, have recently acquired Art Palm Beach, which will be presented under the innovative leadership of LA Art Show producer and director Kassandra Voyagis, marrying the two fairs in a dynamic state-of-the-art bicoastal enterprise.

Please visit www.LAArtShow.com to learn more and purchase tickets.