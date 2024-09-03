Kiki Ramos Gindler To Succeed Evie DiCiaccio As Antaeus Board Chair

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After three years of dedicated service, Evie DiCiaccio is stepping down as the board chair of Antaeus Theatre Company. Esteemed arts leader Kiki Ramos Gindler has been elected to take over the role.

During her tenure, DiCiaccio led Antaeus through pivotal changes, including implementing a new financial model that prioritizes paying actors and hiring a full-time artistic director. She also advanced vital conversations around equity, diversity, inclusivity, and access within the company. With more than 20 years of experience as a senior development and communications professional, DiCiaccio has an executive coaching and strategic consulting practice serving non-profit organizations, higher education, and public agencies.

"Kiki's deep experience in nonprofit governance, combined with her passion for the arts, makes her the ideal leader for our board," DiCiaccio said. "I am confident she will build on the strong foundation we've set. I look forward to continuing my work with Antaeus as we move into this next chapter under Kiki's leadership."

Gindler brings extensive experience in nonprofit leadership to her new role as board chair. She currently serves as vice chair of the Music Center Foundation's board and chair of its audit committee, serves on the board of the Los Angeles Master Chorale where she co-chairs the advancement committee, and also serves on the board of Beth Morrison Projects, where she chairs the development and marketing committee. Gindler previously served as chairperson and president of the board at Center Theatre Group, and has held board positions with Los Angeles Opera, The Music Center, Pomona College, and the Women's Refugee Commission.

Gindler, who earned a Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School, began her career at Brobeck, Phleger & Harrison, specializing in finance, intellectual property, leveraged buyouts, and mergers and acquisitions. She also held executive roles in the theatrical motion picture departments of Columbia Pictures and Rysher Entertainment.

"Antaeus has a rich history of producing powerful and thought-provoking classics," Gindler said. "I am honored to serve as board chair for this remarkable organization as we explore new ways to engage our community, deepen our impact, and support the incredible roster of artists who bring these stories to life."

Throughout her career, Gindler has advocated for laws, policies, and programs supporting disadvantaged populations. In recognition of her work to establish low-income housing for women and children, she received the State Bar of California Wiley W. Manuel Certificate for Pro Bono Services. Now, she devotes her time to writing, civic affairs, and supporting nonprofit performing arts. Born and raised in Los Angeles, Gindler resides in Hancock Park.

Antaeus is an actor-driven theater company committed to producing timely and timeless works that illuminate diverse human experiences. Through performance, training, and outreach, the company believes in the transformative power of live theater.

For more information about Antaeus Theatre Company, visit www.antaeus.org.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL