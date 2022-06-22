Kiki Ebsen's JONI MITCHELL PROJECT Brings Mitchell's Magic To The Muck

Anyone in Orange County who loves the music of Joni Mitchell will enjoy an evening of some of her best works that span a full decade and nine album releases of her music on June 30, courtesy of Kiki Ebsen and her Joni Mitchell Project. The perfect setting for the evening is the outdoor amphitheatre of the exquisite Muckenthaler Cultural Center in Fullerton, CA.

"The Muck," as it is known to regular patrons is a combination museum, art gallery, entertainment venue and special events center that is a frequent perfect destination to experience the arts at their best. It is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Only from the mind of Joni Mitchell could come such lyrics as "I wish I had a river I could skate away on," "I could drink a case of you and still be on my feet," and "Just like lightning striking from above; Struck by precious love (love), Precious, precious love; So hopeless and so inspired; Why do you dream flat tires?"

No one before her or since has ever produced such works of musical art that tell countless stories of love-unrequited and fully satisfied other than a woman who only needs one name-Joni.

The only sad thing about this amazing body of work is that it is heard so rarely these days because Joni's use of various guitar tunings is not for the faint of heart, and her vocal range spans three octaves, sometimes within the same song.

Enter Kiki Ebsen, noted vocalist/songwriter/band leader, who had long loved Mitchell's works. As the new year of 2016 dawned, Ebsen decided that it was time that more people should enjoy Joni's music and she gathered together a band of first-call musicians who loved her works with the same passion.

Look for Grant Geissman and Terry Wollman on guitars, Bernie Dresel on drums, and Steven Lawrence on bass with Kiki featured on vocals, keys, and guitar. Throughout the set, each musician shines as they interpret Joni's songs with a decidedly fresh approach, while staying true to music people expect to hear a certain way, as they remember it from the albums or in concert decades ago.

Joni was never the major radio star that she well deserved to be. Programmers never really understood her in the first place. Nevertheless her fans are passionate, devoted, and consistent about paying her tribute, even though so many of the songs are now celebrating their sixth decade.

The concert begins at 7:30 PM and costs $30 for a non-member, $20 for students and seniors, and $15 for Muck members. Purchase tickets here. The Muckenthaler is located at 1201 W. Malvern Ave., Fullerton, CA 92833. Parking is always free. For more info call (714) 738-6595 or info@themuck.org.