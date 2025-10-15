Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kentwood Players will present 42ND STREET at the Westchester Playhouse from Friday, November 14 through Saturday, December 13, 2025.

Directed and choreographed by Doug Vasquez, with vocal direction by Abby Carlson, the production will feature music by Harry Warren, lyrics by Al Dubin, and a book by Michael Stewart and Mark Bramble.

Winner of two 1980 Tony Awards, 42ND STREET tells the timeless backstage story of Julian Marsh’s efforts to stage a Broadway musical at the height of the Great Depression. When small-town dreamer Peggy Sawyer lands in the chorus, her talent and determination soon earn her a shot at stardom. Overflowing with spectacular tap numbers, beloved songs, and old-fashioned Broadway charm, 42ND STREET is a glittering celebration of the golden age of musical theatre.

The production is being presented by special arrangement with Tams-Witmark Music Library, Inc., and is produced by Margaret Harrington, Daniel Kruger, and Jeremy Palmer.

Performances will take place Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Additional Saturday matinees at 2:00 p.m. will be offered beginning November 22, with two Thursday evening performances on December 4 and December 11.

Tickets are $30, with a $4 discount available for seniors, students, and military patrons. Group rates for parties of 10 or more are also available. Tickets can be purchased online at kentwoodplayers.org, by emailing boxoffice@kentwoodplayers.org, or by calling (310) 645-5156.

Performances will be held at the Westchester Playhouse, located at 8301 Hindry Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90045.

