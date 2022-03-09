Kentwood Players Presents A COMPLICATED HOPE This Month

Kentwood Players presents a staged reading of A COMPLICATED HOPE, an original play by John Mabey on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 7:00pm at the Westchester Playhouse, located at 8301 Hindry Avenue in Westchester, CA 90045. This is a non-equity, non-paid production directed by Ryan Holihan, produced for Kentwood Players by Susan Goldman Weisbarth and Marty Feldman, and features Mari King (Marie), Nadia Sine (Rose Marie), and Shawn Plunkett (Arnie).

Marie and daughter Rose Marie are left adrift after their husband/father, Michael, passes away, leaving behind boyfriend Arnie to discover a family of his own. Mirroring the erratic path of grief, A COMPLICATED HOPE flashes between the moments in time that changed them all. Their journeys explore the challenges of both finding a family of choice and letting yourself be found.

The staged reading is open to the public with pay-what-you-can admission at the door. Everyone ages 12 and over must show proof of vaccination and photo ID for admittance. Masks are recommended but not required, with Kentwood Players following Covid safety guidelines set by the city and county of Los Angeles.

Free street parking is available on 83rd Street and in the adjoining neighborhood, but not on Hindry Avenue, with left turns restricted on the corner of Hindry and Florence. So please read all traffic and parking signs carefully. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the production team at vp@kentwoodplayers.org.

For more information about Kentwood Players including our current production and upcoming auditions, please visit the Kentwood Players website at www.kentwoodplayers.org. You can also find Kentwood Players information on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.