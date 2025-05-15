Ken Jeong, Jo Koy, And Kevin Xu To Receive Honorary Degrees During Cal State LA's Commencement 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



More than 5,500 Cal State LA students will cross the stage during Commencement 2025 from May 19 to 21.

Cal State LA will celebrate Commencement 2025 with a lineup of acclaimed honorees, including actor and comedian Ken Jeong, global stand-up sensation Jo Koy, and biotech entrepreneur and philanthropist Kevin Xu. Each will be awarded honorary doctorates for their impact on entertainment, education, and public health.

The ceremonies will be held May 19 through 21 at the Shrine Auditorium, marking the first time Cal State LA Commencement takes place at the landmark venue. The university will honor more than 5,500 graduating students across nine college-based events. About 40,000 guests are expected to attend over the course of the three days.

"Commencement is the highlight of every year," Cal State LA President Berenecea Johnson Eanes said. "It is a time reserved to honor our students and their accomplishments. We at Cal State LA are excited that for the first time ever our students' special day will be celebrated at the historic Shrine Auditorium."

Cal State LA and the Board of Trustees of the California State University system will award honorary doctorates to three globally recognized champions of education during the ceremonies.

Ken Jeong, an actor, comedian, producer, writer, and AAPI community advocate, will receive an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts during the 5 p.m. ceremony on Tuesday, May 20. Known for his scene-stealing abilities, Jeong has established himself as one of today's top comedic stars. Since his feature film debut playing Dr. Kuni in Judd Apatow's Knocked Up in 2007, Jeong has gone on to create memorable roles in both TV and film, most notably The Hangover franchise, Community, and Crazy Rich Asians. He also created, wrote, executive produced, and starred in ABC's Dr. Ken. Jeong can currently be seen as a panelist on the hit FOX TV series The Masked Singer.

For decades, Jeong has been a strong and unwavering advocate for the AAPI community, and was also very outspoken during the rise in racism and hate crimes against the AAPI community. He used his social media platform and appeared in national PSAs and videos to Stop Asian Hate. He is using his platform to call attention to these issues and advocate for change in hopes of having a lasting impact.

Jo Koy, one of today's premiere stand-up comedians, will receive an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts during the 1 p.m. ceremony on Wednesday, May 21. Koy has built a strong global following with his success in the international comedy scene and is known for his relatable humor inspired by his Filipino-American upbringing. From humble beginnings in a Las Vegas coffee house, he now consistently ranks among the top 10 highest-grossing comedians, selling out arenas like The Kia Forum, Madison Square Garden, and the Mall of Asia Arena. His hit Netflix specials-including Live From Brooklyn, Comin' In Hot, and Jo Koy: In His Elements-have reached global audiences and earned critical acclaim.

In 2022, Koy starred in Easter Sunday, the first major studio film to feature an all-Filipino cast. He's voiced roles in animated films like The Monkey King, Leo, and The Tiger's Apprentice, and appeared in Disney's Haunted Mansion. Offstage, he champions Filipino representation as executive producer of the documentary Nurse Unseen and Broadway's Here Lies Love. He is also the author of the bestselling memoir Mixed Plate and is currently on his Jo Koy: Just Being Koy tour.

Kevin Xu, a biotech industry leader and philanthropist, will receive an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters during the 9 a.m. ceremony on Tuesday, May 20. Recognized for his transformative contributions to education and health, Xu is chief executive officer and chairman of MEBO International, Inc. focusing on research and development of regenerative medicines and of Skingenix, Inc., a California-based organization exclusively working on drug development in the field of damaged organ regeneration. Xu was appointed by then President Joe Biden to serve as the co-chair of the Host Committee for the 2203 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit, which was held in San Francisco, Calif. He is also the founder and president of the National Rongxiang Xu Foundation.

Xu's generosity and vision have been instrumental in shaping the present and future of Cal State LA. His significant gift led to the establishment of the Rongxiang Xu College of Health and Human Services, honoring the memory of his late father who was an expert in regenerative medicine. The state-of-the-art Rongxiang Xu Bioscience Innovation Center is a testament to his commitment to advancing scientific research and education. His establishment of the Xu International Scholars Exchange Program has provided invaluable opportunities for Cal State LA students to broaden their horizons and gain global perspectives in healthcare.

The festivities will also be livestreamed on the Cal State LA website and YouTube channel, starting with the first ceremony at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 19.

