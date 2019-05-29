Keala Settle Confirmed as Special Guest for Hugh Jackman on Tour

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association announced today that Keala Settle will make her Hollywood Bowl debut as a special guest for Hugh Jackman: The Man. The Music. The Show. Joining Jackman and Settle will be the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, for two nights only: Friday and Saturday, July 19 and 20, at 8 PM.

An actress and singer, Settle is a breakout star of 20th Century Fox's The Greatest Showman. The Hawaii native's performance of the film's Oscar-nominated song "This Is Me" became an explosive anthem of self-acceptance, propelling the soundtrack to the top of the charts worldwide and reaching #1 on the UK's charts for a record-smashing 28 weeks (surpassing the prior record holder, Adele's album 21, by seven weeks). In 2019, the album won the Grammy Award for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media. The year before, Settle's "This Is Me" earned her a Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture.

Settle's electrifying live performances of "This Is Me" have stunned audiences on the Today Show, X-Factor, The Graham Norton Show, and The Ellen Show, and she received universal praise for her performance at the 2018 Academy Awards. Settle brought the entire audience to its feet with a performance that The New York Times applauded as "commanding" and a perfect summation of "what became the themes of the night - diversity, empowerment, [and] inclusion." Embodying these values, Settle has been celebrated for performing the powerful hit single in support of important causes at the 2018 Global Citizen Festival and Hopeland Gala.

In December 2017, she released her debut EP, Chapter One, a compilation of covers infused with contemporary R&B, including her interpretation of Bette Midler's "The Rose." She is currently working on her upcoming debut full-length solo album, which will be released soon.

For additional information, please visit: www.hollywoodbowl.com/hughjackman

Tickets for the 2019 Hollywood Bowl summer season are currently available, online at hollywoodbowl.com or via phone at 323 850 2000.

Keala Settle effortlessly bridges the space between the Motown soul queen and modern pop star, thanks to her iconic voice and her unwavering confidence, and she is just getting started!





