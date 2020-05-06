KPFK's Arts In Review Airs IMA Theatre's Premiere Of Christian Durso's 'Redline'

During the current pandemic, KPFK's Arts in Review, Southern California's longest-running radio showcase on live theater and cabaret, will be airing short plays, produced by local small theatres, during the month of May. This week Arts in Review airs an excerpt from IAMA Theatre Company's 10th Anniversary Season premiere of Christian Durso's Redline, directed by Eli Gonda, playing Friday, May 8 (2 to 2:30pm) over KPFK 90.7fm, home of Pacifica Radio for Southern California.

Engines and heart rates explode on a journey towards redemption in an intimate theater-going experience. James Eckhouse (All the Way on Broadway, Beverly Hills 90210) stars as Raymond, whose moment of road rage along a frigid eastern Sierra highway shattered his relationship with his family forever. The impact of this event ripples through the years until his estranged son (Graham Sibley - Jane the Virgin, Sully) returns to test the limits of forgiveness. Original music and sound design is by Peter Bayne

IAMA Theatre Company has been dedicated to developing plays and musicals by new, emerging and established playwrights since 2007. IAMA is a Los Angeles-based ensemble of artists committed to invigorating live performance for a streaming generation, invested in the immediacy of production and striving to bring audiences out of their personal space and into a shared experience. The Ovation award-winning company has seen many plays generated at IAMA travel to off-Broadway, Second Stage and the Roundabout Underground, then go on to be performed regionally and internationally. Recent productions include West Coast premieres of A Kid Like Jake by Daniel Pearle and Found, a new musical based on the Found books and magazines by Davy Rothbart, featuring a book by Hunter Bell and Lee Overtree and music and original lyrics by Eli Bolin. In Fall 2018, IAMA co-artistic director Katie Lowes and her husband, founding IAMA company member Adam Shapiro, made their Broadway debuts in Waitress.

Hosted by Julio Martinez, Arts in Review, broadcasting since 1987, airs every Friday (2-2:30pm) on KPFK 90.7.FM, streamed live worldwide on kpfk.org. On May 8, Arts in Review airs excerpts IAMA Theatre Company's Redline.





