KING JAMES Opens This Week at The Mark Taper Forum

The world premiere production of Rajiv Joseph's new work "King James," opens at Center Theatre Group / Mark Taper Forum on June 8 and continues through July 3, 2022. Tony and Obie Award-winning director Kenny Leon will direct this new play from the Pulitzer Prize-short lister. "King James" was co-commissioned by Center Theatre Group and Steppenwolf Theatre Company.

Basketball great "King" LeBron James' reign in Cleveland brings promise, prosperity and renewal to a city in desperate need of all three. His legacy brings together two friends who communicate best when they are talking and arguing about sports. "King James" is an intimate exploration of the place that sports and athletes occupy in our emotional lives and relationships. It explores the star player's impact on Cleveland, from his rookie season to the city's historic championship, and the lives of these two unlikely friends whose turbulent relationship is best navigated through their shared love of the sport in a verbal game of one-on-one. Though he is never seen in the show, LeBron James serves as a symbol for the hopes, desires and fears that these two characters have bottled up since childhood.

The cast features Glenn Davis as Shawn and Chris Perfetti as Matt. The creative team includes Todd Rosenthal (scenic design), Samantha C. Jones (costume design), Lee Fiskness (lighting design), Rob Milburn (sound design) and Michael Bodeen (sound design). Casting is by JC Clementz, CSA and the production stage manager is David S. Franklin.

Kenny Leon is a Tony and Obie Award-winning; Emmy-nominated; Broadway and television director. Most recently, he directed Lifetime's Emmy-nominated "Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia." Last year, he directed the Tony Award-winning Broadway premiere of Charles Fuller's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece, "A Soldier's Play," for which he also received a nomination for Best Director.

"King James" is the new play from Cleveland native Rajiv Joseph who burst onto the American theatre scene with Pulitzer finalist "Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo," which had its World premiere at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in 2009 before being produced at the Taper and then on Broadway. Joseph's play "Archduke" had its World premiere at the Mark Taper Forum in 2017 as part of the Taper's 50th season. He has won the Obie Award for Best New American Play twice, in 2016 for "Guards at the Taj" (also a 2016 Lortel Winner for Best Play) and then in 2018 for "Describe the Night."

Steppenwolf Theatre Company is America's premier ensemble theatre. Formed in 1976 by Gary Sinise, Jeff Perry and Terry Kinney, the ensemble has expanded to 50 celebrated artists. Productions launched at the theater, from "August: Osage County" to "Pass Over," and accolades including the National Medal of Arts and 12 Tony Awards made the Chicago theatre legendary. 2021 marks the opening of Steppenwolf's landmark Arts & Education Center - deepening the company's commitment to Chicagoland teens. steppenwolf.org.

Center Theatre Group, one of the nation's preeminent arts and cultural organizations, is Los Angeles' leading nonprofit theatre company, which, under the leadership of Managing Director / CEO Meghan Pressman and Producing Director Douglas C. Baker, and in collaboration with the five Associate Artistic Directors, Luis Alfaro, Lindsay Allbaugh, Tyrone Davis, Neel Keller, Kelley Kirkpatrick, programs seasons at the 736-seat Mark Taper Forum and 1,600 to 2,100-seat Ahmanson Theatre at The Music Center in Downtown Los Angeles, and the 317-seat Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City. In addition to presenting and producing the broadest range of theatrical entertainment in the country, Center Theatre Group is one of the nation's leading producers of ambitious new works through commissions and world premiere productions and a leader in interactive community engagement and education programs that reach across generations, demographics and circumstance to serve Los Angeles.

Tickets for "King James" are currently on sale and start at $30. They are available through CenterTheatreGroup.org, Audience Services at (213) 628-2772 or in person at the Center Theatre Group Box Offices (at the Ahmanson Theatre) at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown L.A. 90012. Performances run Tuesday through Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

