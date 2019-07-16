Julie Brown Joins The Cast Of Chico's Angels In FLY CHICA FLY!

Kay Sedia, Frieda Laye and Chita Parol are very proud to present and share the stage with the one and only, Julie Brown. In this hilarious spoof, Julie Brown plays a stewardess in distress who hires the Angels to save her Stewardess School. Flight attendants are disappearing and it's up to the Angels to fly the unfriendly skies and solve the case! Fasten your seat belts, turbulence just got spicy!

Chico's Angels in FLY CHICA! FLY! runs August 1-4th, 2019 with evening shows at 8pm & and Matinees at 3pm. Tickets on sale now at www.chicosangels.com

Julie Brown is known for her hit song "The Homecoming Queen's Got a Gun" and the feature film "Earth Girls are Easy" which she wrote and starred in. She became a video icon with her MTV show "Just Say Julie" and created the award winning cable comedy special "Medusa:Dare to be Truthful", a spoof of Madonna's Truth or Dare." Julie has starred in two series for TV "The Edge" (Fox) and "Stripmall" (Comedy Central). She is currently working on making "Medusa: Dare to be Youthful" into a web series, which is being written by herself and Chico's Angels' Kurt Koehler.

Chico's Angels are three beautiful and comedic Latina drag queens; Kay Sedia, Chita Parol & Frieda Laye, who work for pennies for their unseen boss just like a TV 70s series, only much sexier ...and not as smart.

These three heavenly Latina sex goddesses have been a cult hit in Los Angeles, CA with their stage show, numerous hosting gigs, club appearances, music videos and on-line shows for the last 16 years.

Check out Chico's Angels at www.chicosangels.com where you can find out even more about these captivating detectives with updates, Angel bios, and hot videos.

Chico's Angels' mini-episode, 24ish, has toured the country in over twenty film festivals. 24ish was nominated for best short in the San Francisco GLBT Film Festival, Frameline34.

Chico's Angels have also been recognized by Mayor Eric Garcetti and the City of Los Angeles for their excellence in entertainment and contributions in support of the LGBT Community..





