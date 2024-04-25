Josiah Blount's FLAYED Returns To Lyric Hyperion Theater & Café in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Flayed, written and performed by Josiah Blount and directed by David Bridel, has been set to play an encore performance on Friday, May 24, at 9:30pm, at the Lyric Hyperion Theater & Café, 2106 Hyperion Avenue in Los Angeles, 90027. Tickets are $15 in advance ($20 day of show) and may be purchased online at https://bit.ly/flayedmay24. Running time is 80 minutes with no intermission.



Flayed, recently selected to be part of the 2024 Queerly Festival at Frigid New York, will make its East Coast debut in June. In the 2023 HFF, the show also won the Soaring Solo Social Impact Award and a Best of Broadwater Award. It was nominated for The Fringe First Award (Best World Premiere), the 2Cents Immersive Worlds Award, and the San Diego International Fringe Festival Exchange Award, where its entire run was sold out.



Flayed is the story of a man on the verge of a breakdown, or maybe, spiritual enlightenment. Joshua is fresh out of pastor's college and delivering his first sermon to a conservative church in Southwest Virginia. This trial run sermon will determine if he joins the church staff as an Associate Pastor, something he's longed for his whole life. However, Joshua is queer, deeply closeted, and on the precipice of a mental breakdown. As his sermon progresses, his pristine public self begins to falter and his messy, complex, internal world is revealed. His mind is a fantasy landscape full of eclectic characters who express all his sinful rage, lust, and violence. Will he be able to hide the hell fire within? Or will his whole identity go up in flames?



Taubert Nadalini is associate director and sound designer, and Taylor Sieve is choreographer.



Josiah Blount is an LA-based actor and writer. Film credits include Ted 2 (Universal), and The Gambler (Paramount). TV credits include Modern Family (ABC), The Mentalist (CBS), Suburgatory (ABC), and Happyland (MTV). As a writer, his pilot script Abomination was a quarterfinalist in the 2023 Screencraft TV Pilot Script Competition. He was recently invited to the Sunday Company at The Groundlings and will begin performing there in the coming months. He is a graduate of The Clown School and performs throughout Los Angeles.



David Bridel is the Founding Artistic Director of The Clown School, an artist, scholar, author, and educator. His work has been seen in theatres and opera houses and he has taught in conservatories, programs, and at festivals all over the world. His plays I Gelosi, Lunatics & Actors, and Sublimity are all published by Original Works Press. His book Clowns: In Conversation, featuring interviews with many of the world's greatest clowns, is available at Amazon.com.