John O’Hurley, Rachael Harris & More Join Wayne Brady Led TO SIR, WITH LOVE

The cast is complete for the concert reading of the new musical To Sir, with Love. Joining previously announced Wayne Brady are John O’Hurley (Seinfeld) as Headmaster Florian, Rachael Harris (Suits, Lucifer) as (Miss) Dale-Evans, Kelley Jakle (Woman of the Hour, Pitch Perfect) as Miss Blanchard and Darcy Rose Byrnes (Reefer Madness, Sofia The First) as Pamela Dare.
Other cast members include Josh Adamson (Mr. Bell), Pat Towne (Mr. Weston), Nick Apostolina (Jackson), Isabella Blake-Thomas (Joseph), L.J. Benet (Denham), Anthony Carro (Sapiano), Jahbril Cook (Seals), Caiden Falstrup-Finney (Potter), Gus Pappas (Buckley), Rena Strober (Mrs. Dare) and Haley Wolff (Pegg).
Immortalized by Sidney Poitier's captivating performance in the 1967 cinematic masterpiece To Sir, With Love, this timeless, autobiographical story is more relevant today than ever. The special concert adaptation of To Sir, With Love is set to be performed at the Garry Marshall Theatre in Burbank. Directed by Sheldon Epps, this exclusive invite-only event will have concert dates on November 8, 9, and 10, 2024.
For a full cast breakdown, to request an invitation, and for more information, visit www.garrymarshalltheatre.org or www.lythgoefamily.com.
To Sir, With Love tells the true story of Rick Braithwaite, a Cambridge-educated engineer and former RAF fighter pilot who battles societal prejudices at every turn. Refusing to bow to adversity, Braithwaite engages his students not as troublesome youths, but as emerging adults preparing for the challenges of the real world. His story of strength, resilience, and perseverance resonates just as deeply in today’s social climate.
The concert reading will feature an original score by John Farrar, Kara DioGuardi, and the iconic song, ‘To Sir, with Love’ by Mark London, and Don Black. It is adapted for the stage by Kris Lythgoe. The production’s music will be brought to life under the direction of Kenny Seymour, known for his work on Broadway's Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations. Destiny Lilly handles casting at Telsey + Company, and general management is under Aaron Grant. The concert is produced by Lythgoe Productions, with Willette and Manny Klausner joining as co-producers.
