Jodie Sweetin, Marissa Jaret Winokur and More Raise $7K for HIV/AIDS Foundation at Live Table Read

The Y2K and boy band-themed live table read of What Ever Happened to Baby J? which starred Jodie Sweetin, Drew Seeley, Tony winner Marissa Jaret Winokur, and a cast of other nostalgic pop culture icons raised $7,000 for the AIDS Resource Foundation for Children. The event, which took place on June 9th at Dynasty Typewriter in Los Angeles, was live streamed globally and served as a benefit for the organization, which has faced recent federal funding cuts.

What Ever Happened to Baby J? also starred Doug Jones, Garrett Clayton, Elisa Donovan, Dale Godboldo, Nate Richert, Myko Olivier, and Romy Rosemont alongside Sweetin, Seeley, and Winokur. The script, written by award-winning screenwriter Victoria Male, follows Olivia Hughes (Sweetin), who discovers that her shy, stay-at-home husband Robbie (Seeley), was once part of the millennial boy band, Five of Hearts, after he goes missing. Now, she must team up with his old bandmates to find Robbie, before he's forced against his will to realize his worst nightmare - a reunion tour.

The reading elicited big laughs from its audience from start to finish and concluded with a standing ovation. Highlights included Sweetin hilarious meeting with her husband's former bandmates, as well as Seeley singing live to serenade Sweetin, and subsequently, everyone else in attendance. Attendees also bopped along to "Whirlwind", the original Five of Hearts' song that sounded like it was straight out of 1999 that was written for the project by Ryan Stillman and produced by Jennifer Smith and Yan Perchuk. Winokur brought down the house with her portrayal as Five of Hearts' number one fan who claims to be "cured", and then swiftly reveals that she isn't once she learns Sweetin's character Olivia is married to her idol.

"There's seriously no better combination than doing a live reading of a hilarious script and raising money for the AIDS Resource Foundation," Winokur gushed about the event. "I had the best time reading What Ever Happened to Baby J? and was so grateful to be part of the laughter that filled the theater that night. Honestly, it was exactly what I needed right now!"

Male, who directed and produced the live table read fundraiser in addition to providing the script, has a long-standing personal connection to the AIDS Resource Foundation for Children. It was the last organization her late grandfather donated to before his untimely death in 1989, then Male's father spearheaded a charity golf outing benefiting the ARFC for 25 years before his passing in 2017.

"The ARFC is incredibly honored to be the beneficiary of the What Ever Happened to Baby J? live table read fundraiser," said Annie Chen, the Chief Operating Officer of the AIDS Resource Foundation for Children. "The evening was especially meaningful to us because of the Male family's legacy of philanthropy as long-time supporters of the ARFC's mission to help children, families, and communities facing HIV/AIDS."

"While I am over the moon that the What Ever Happened to Baby J? live table read was such a success, I am most proud of raising much-needed support for the life-saving work the AIDS Resource Foundation for Children does for those living with and impacted by HIV/AIDS." Male said. She continues, "My goal for the event was to provide a way for all of us to resist with joy, community, and laughter. Thanks to the incredible talent, team, and supporters behind What Ever Happened to Baby J? we were able to make that happen, in Y2K nostalgic style no less!"

The event was produced by Male's Lioness Den Productions, in partnership with Jennifer Smith from Rat Dance Party and the Always in the Club Foundation. What Ever Happened to Baby J? was sponsored by Reelworks Studios, VOcation, and The Successful Screenwriter.

