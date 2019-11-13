Jim Beaver Joins The Cast Of The Group Rep's THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER

Jim Beaver joins the cast as Sheridan Whiteside in the Group Rep's production of Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman's beloved farce THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER, directed by Bruce Kimmel and produced by Doug Haverty.

The play runs December 6, 2019 through January 12, 2020 at the Lonny Chapman Theatre in North Hollywood, California.

The comedy classic takes place a few weeks before Christmas in small town USA, after a famously outlandish NYC radio personality is invited to dine at the house of the well-to-do local factory owner.

When this sharp-tongued celebrity slips on a patch of ice outside the front door and injures his hip confining him to the house for a month, he drives his hosts mad by insulting them, monopolizing their world, wreaking havoc with romantic antics and receiving a constant stream of bizarre guests, including performers, scientists, penguins and even paroled convicts. As Christmas Day approaches, mayhem ensues and fate delivers a comeuppance.

THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER debuted on October 16, 1939, at the Music Box Theatre in New York City, where it ran until 1941, closing after 739 performances. The play later enjoyed a number of New York and London revivals.

In addition to versions of the play on both radio and TV, most notable was the adaptation for the 1942 feature film, scripted by Philip G. Epstein and Julius J. Epstein and directed by William Keighley. The film featured Monty Woolley, Bette Davis, Ann Sheridan, Billie Burke, Jimmy Durante, Mary Wickes and Richard Travis.

Jim Beaver is an actor, playwright and film historian. He is most popular to worldwide audiences for his recurring role as Bobby Singer in the television series, "Supernatural," now entering its 15th and final season. He played Whitney Ellsworth in the HBO series "Deadwood" and Sheriff Shelby Parlow on the FX series, "Justified." He also recurred as gun dealer Lawson on "Breaking Bad" and as French Stewart's sullen boss on NBC's "Third Rock from the Sun." In 2016 he played Big Daddy in Cat On o Hot Tin Roof at the Berkshire Theatre Festival and toured in the early 80s as Macduff in Macbeth and The Last Meeting of The Nights of The White Magnolia. A long-time member of Theatre West, he has written and appeared in Verdigris, in last year's The Night Forlorn and in their critically-acclaimed Lion in Winter as Henry. Jim has appeared in over fifty feature films, most notably: Silkwood, Turner & Hooch, Sister Act, Magnolia, Adaptation, The Life of David Gale and the upcoming Nightmare Alley. Jim had a starring role in Guillermo Del Toro's recent graphic ghost story, Crimson Peak, a part that del Toro wrote for him.

About show times and tickets: December 6, 2019 - January 12, 2020. Fridays & Saturdays at 8pm. Sunday matinees at 2 pm. Tickets: $25. Seniors 65+/Students with ID: $20. Groups of 10 or more: $15.

Tickets/information: www.thegrouprep.com or (818) 763-5990.





