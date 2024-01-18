Jessica Vosk And TikTok's Dylan Mulvaney Sing Songs Of Laurel Canyon January 26 In The Segerstrom Concert Hall

Segerstrom Center for the Arts will present California Dreamin': Jessica Vosk Sings the Songwriters of Laurel Canyon, coming to Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall on January 26, 2024 at 8 PM.

After sold-out shows in Samueli Theater, vocal sensation Jessica Vosk returns with this new one-night only performance to kick off the New Year right. With a nostalgia lineup of numbers giving homage to California songwriters the sixties and seventies, this performance is sure to be an evening full of groove, rhythm and reminiscing. Special Guest added: Dylan Mulvaney.



California Dreamin' highlights Vosk's love of the inspiring California songwriters of the 1960s and ‘70s, whose beautiful harmonies and trailblazing songwriting formed the soundtrack to her earliest musical memories. She celebrates writers including Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, David Crosby, Linda Ronstadt, John Phillips and The Mamas & the Papas, the Eagles' Don Henley and Glenn Frey, and others who created the West Coast pop sound that defined an era. In a show created with renowned music director Mary-Mitchell Campbell and acclaimed director James Darrah, who collaborated with Vosk on the fabulous Great Performances production “The Bernstein Centennial Celebration at Tanglewood,” Vosk takes us inside Laurel Canyon, the intimate California community that launched a thousand hits and ignited new directions in songwriting.



Hear Vosk's rich vocals on songs she makes both “of their time” and of ours in a new performance from one of today's most gifted and captivating performers.



Tickets start at $39 and are available for purchase online at scfta.org, in person at 600 Town Center Drive Costa Mesa, CA 92626, or by phone at (714) 556-2787.





