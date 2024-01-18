Jessica Vosk And TikTok's Dylan Mulvaney Sing Songs Of Laurel Canyon January 26 In The Segerstrom Concert Hall

After sold-out shows in Samueli Theater, vocal sensation Jessica Vosk returns with this new one-night only performance to kick off the New Year right.

By: Jan. 18, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
HADESTOWN, LA Opera, & More Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Award Photo 3 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards
Interview: Award-Winning Mezzo Soprano Audrey Babcock on Portraying Santuzza in Pietro Mas Photo 4 Interview: Award-Winning Mezzo Soprano Audrey Babcock on Portraying Santuzza in Pietro Mascagni's CAVALLERIA RUSTICANA

Jessica Vosk And TikTok's Dylan Mulvaney Sing Songs Of Laurel Canyon January 26 In The Segerstrom Concert Hall

Segerstrom Center for the Arts will present California Dreamin': Jessica Vosk Sings the Songwriters of Laurel Canyon, coming to Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall on January 26, 2024 at 8 PM.

After sold-out shows in Samueli Theater, vocal sensation Jessica Vosk returns with this new one-night only performance to kick off the New Year right. With a nostalgia lineup of numbers giving homage to California songwriters the sixties and seventies, this performance is sure to be an evening full of groove, rhythm and reminiscing. Special Guest added: Dylan Mulvaney.

California Dreamin' highlights Vosk's love of the inspiring California songwriters of the 1960s and ‘70s, whose beautiful harmonies and trailblazing songwriting formed the soundtrack to her earliest musical memories. She celebrates writers including Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, David Crosby, Linda Ronstadt, John Phillips and The Mamas & the Papas, the Eagles' Don Henley and Glenn Frey, and others who created the West Coast pop sound that defined an era. In a show created with renowned music director Mary-Mitchell Campbell and acclaimed director James Darrah, who collaborated with Vosk on the fabulous Great Performances production “The Bernstein Centennial Celebration at Tanglewood,” Vosk takes us inside Laurel Canyon, the intimate California community that launched a thousand hits and ignited new directions in songwriting. 

Hear Vosk's rich vocals on songs she makes both “of their time” and of ours in a new performance from one of today's most gifted and captivating performers.

Tickets start at $39 and are available for purchase online at scfta.org, in person at 600 Town Center Drive Costa Mesa, CA 92626, or by phone at (714) 556-2787.
 

Ticket buyers are reminded that the box office at Segerstrom Center for the Arts is the only official retail ticket outlet for all performances at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that Segerstrom Center for the Arts is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Photos: Firelight Collective Presents EVERLASTING, An Intimate Theatrical Production! Photo
Photos: Firelight Collective Presents EVERLASTING, An Intimate Theatrical Production!

Firelight Collective presents EVERLASTING, an intimate theatrical production. Three-week limited engagement. Opening night February 23. Get your tickets now!

2
LAST PARTY To Have US Premiere February 9- 16 At The Laemmle Monica Film Center Photo
LAST PARTY To Have US Premiere February 9- 16 At The Laemmle Monica Film Center

'Last Party' the feature film debut of Swiss and French filmmaker Nicolas Dozol will make its US debut at Laemmle Monica Film Center from February 9 -16th in Santa Monica.

3
Jesse Lynn Maderas Blazing New Single “Austin” Out Today Photo
Jesse Lynn Madera's Blazing New Single “Austin” Out Today

Jesse Lynn Madera blasts off with the incredible new single 'Austin,' out on all streaming platforms today. Channeling gypsy, free spirit vibes of Laurel Canyon with a dash of Texas spice, Madera has carved a new lane, debuting an infectious fresh sound listeners will be playing on repeat.

4
Laguna Art Museum Announces New Art + Nature Public Programs And Launches Call For Artists Photo
Laguna Art Museum Announces New Art + Nature Public Programs And Launches Call For Artists For 12th Annual Art + Nature 2024

Laguna Art Museum announces new Art + Nature public programs and launches call for artists for 12th Annual Art + Nature 2024. Find out more about the exciting events and opportunities.

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: Firelight Collective Presents EVERLASTING, An Intimate Theatrical Production!Photos: Firelight Collective Presents EVERLASTING, An Intimate Theatrical Production!
LAST PARTY To Have US Premiere February 9- 16 At The Laemmle Monica Film CenterLAST PARTY To Have US Premiere February 9- 16 At The Laemmle Monica Film Center
Jesse Lynn Madera's Blazing New Single “Austin” Out TodayJesse Lynn Madera's Blazing New Single “Austin” Out Today
Laguna Art Museum Announces New Art + Nature Public Programs And Launches Call For Artists For 12th Annual Art + Nature 2024Laguna Art Museum Announces New Art + Nature Public Programs And Launches Call For Artists For 12th Annual Art + Nature 2024

Videos

Casey Hushion on Directing MYSTIC PIZZA Video
Casey Hushion on Directing MYSTIC PIZZA
The Cast of POTUS at Geffen Playhouse Share Why You Should See the Show Video
The Cast of POTUS at Geffen Playhouse Share Why You Should See the Show
Cast of La Mirada's MYSTIC PIZZA Talks About Their Connection To The Film Video
Cast of La Mirada's MYSTIC PIZZA Talks About Their Connection To The Film
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
Isn't it Romantic? An Evening with Davis Gaines in Los Angeles Isn't it Romantic? An Evening with Davis Gaines
La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts (2/14-2/14)Tracker
Lemur Mom in Los Angeles Lemur Mom
Whitefire Theatre (1/27-1/27)Tracker
FOOTLOOSE: The Musical in Los Angeles FOOTLOOSE: The Musical
The Colony Theatre (3/01-3/17)Tracker
Kim Schroeder Long: WWJD (What Would Judy Do)? in Los Angeles Kim Schroeder Long: WWJD (What Would Judy Do)?
Arthur Newman Theatre at The Joslyn Center (2/11-2/11)
Jane Austen’s Emma, The Musical in Los Angeles Jane Austen’s Emma, The Musical
Chance Theater (11/29-12/22)
A Faery Hunt Amazing Adventure in Los Angeles A Faery Hunt Amazing Adventure
O'Melveny Park (1/27-1/27)
Baby Foot in Los Angeles Baby Foot
Rogue Machine (in the Matrix Theatre) (1/13-1/29)
The Manor: Murder and Madness at Greystone in Los Angeles The Manor: Murder and Madness at Greystone
Greystone Mansion (1/18-2/03)
Chicago (Non-Equity) in Los Angeles Chicago (Non-Equity)
Pantages Theatre (3/05-3/17)
Ain't Misbehavin' in Los Angeles Ain't Misbehavin'
The Richard & Karen Carpenter Performing Arts Center (10/18-11/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You