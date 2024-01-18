Jesse Lynn Madera's Blazing New Single “Austin” Out Today

Madera has carved a new lane, debuting an infectious fresh sound listeners will be playing on repeat.

By: Jan. 18, 2024

Jesse Lynn Madera's Blazing New Single “Austin” Out Today

Jesse Lynn Madera's Blazing New Single “Austin” Out Today

Jesse Lynn Madera blasts off with the incredible new single "Austin," out on all streaming platforms today. Channeling gypsy, free spirit vibes of Laurel Canyon with a dash of Texas spice, Madera has carved a new lane, debuting an infectious fresh sound listeners will be playing on repeat.

"Austin" is produced by the esteemed musician Dan Navarro (Lowen & Navarro),seven-time Grammy winner Jim Scott (Tedeschi Trucks Band and Wilco) and Ryan Hadlock (Zach Bryan, The Lumineers), the track serves as the lead-off from her highly anticipated upcoming album, Speed of Sound. Combining infectious melodies and Madera's enchanting vocals, "Austin" takes listeners on a sexy road-tripping adventure that seamlessly melds Southern rock vibes with Americana influences, creating a sound that is 100% irresistible. The single is now available on all streaming platforms.

Born and raised in Texas, Madera draws inspiration from her own teenage escapades for "Austin." Reflecting on her formative years in Houston, she shares, "When I was a teenager growing up in Houston, I used to sneak off on the weekend to go hang with a guy who was in veterinary school at Texas A&M. The song is about the rush of feelings when lust meets the thrill of the road, although I did replace the city of Houston with LA, only to better fit the flow of the song."

Madera, describing her song, says, "The producers said they could almost see the heat radiating from the track, and they set out to capture that energy they envisioned of me running wild."

Featuring harmonies and an electric guitar solo by Brian Whelan (Dwight Yoakum) and the heartfelt keys of John "JT" Thomas (Bruce Hornsby), "Austin" delivers a sonic experience that transcends traditional boundaries.

The album promises an intimate yet universally relatable journey, with Madera's vocal stylings drawing comparisons to the empowered, vulnerable female artists of the Lilith Fair performances, coupled with the effervescent country lilt reminiscent of a young Dolly Parton. Critics and peers alike have taken notice of Madera's captivating performances, marking her as an artist to watch closely.

Whether she is delicately unraveling personal stories with haunting sincerity or igniting foot-stomping anthems, Madera invites listeners to join her for the entire sweet - and often exhilarating - ride of Speed of Sound. Stream "Austin" now! Available on all digital platforms.



Recommended For You