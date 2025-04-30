Jenna Lea Rosen, Cailen Fu and More to Star in FROZEN at La Mirada

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT has revealed the initial cast for the Los Angeles regional theatre premiere of Disney’s FROZEN The Broadway Musical, music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, book by Jennifer Lee, originally directed on Broadway by Michael Grandage, based on the Disney film written by Jennifer Lee and directed by Chris Buck & Jennifer Lee, originally produced on Broadway by Disney Theatrical Productions, with musical direction by Brad Gardner and direction and choreography by Dan Knechtges. Disney’s FROZEN The Broadway Musical will preview on Friday, June 6 at 8 pm and Saturday, June 7 at 2 pm, have its official Press Opening on Saturday, June 7 at 8 pm and run through Sunday, June 29, 2025 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.



“For the first time in forever,” experience the musical phenomenon which has taken the world by storm! Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature film, Disney’s FROZEN The Broadway Musical includes all the film’s beloved songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, along with new music written exclusively for the stage. In the beautiful, mountainous kingdom of Arendelle, Princesses Anna and Elsa grow up sheltered inside their castle, isolated from the world, and increasingly distanced from each other. When Elsa is crowned queen, the magical powers she has desperately tried to conceal from her sister take control, and she flees into the mountains. As a ferocious winter descends on Arendelle, Anna sets off on an epic journey to find Elsa and bring her home, with the help of hardworking ice harvester Kristoff, his loyal reindeer Sven, and a happy-go-lucky snowman named Olaf. Full of magic, humor, and a stunning musical score, Disney’s FROZEN The Broadway Musical is a powerful tale of sisterhood, acceptance, and finding the real meaning of true love.



ABOUT “ANNA,” “ELSA” & “OLAF”

The initial cast of Disney’s FROZEN The Broadway Musical features:

Jenna Lea Rosen

as “Princess Elsa.” Her theater credits include: Frozen (“Elsa,” TUTS), Funny Girl (“Fanny Brice,” MSMT), Mack and Mabel (“Mabel Normand,” opposite Dermot Mulroney and Caroline O’Connor), Anne of Green Gables: The Musical (“Prissy”/ u/s “Anne,” Goodspeed), The Addams Family (“Wednesday Addams,” Sacramento Music Circus), Beauty and the Beast (“Belle,” Moonlight Stage Productions), Grease (“Sandy,” La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts & McCoy-Rigby Entertainment). Voice over work includes: “Sofia the First,” “Elena of Avalor,” “Fancy Nancy,” “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery,” and many others. TV/Film credits include: “Descendants 3,” “Honey Girls,” “Call Me Kat,” and “Will Trent.”



Cailen Fu

as “Princess Anna.” Cailen is an UC Irvine alumnus and NYC-based actor, singer, and voice over artist. Broadway/National Tour of Mean Girls. Her film credits include The Housemaid (upcoming) and Kinda Pregnant (Netflix). Her TV credits include: “Elsbeth” and “Law & Order.” Regional credits include: King Lear (“Cordelia,” Shakespeare Theater DC featuring. Patrick Page), The Devil Wears Prada (Chicago Pre Broadway), Frozen (“Princess Anna,” TUTS), Newsies (“Katherine Plumber,” TUTS), Shakespeare in Love (“Viola De Lesseps”).



Mark Ivy

as “Olaf.” His theatre credits include: Frozen (“Olaf”), Sweeney Todd (“Beadle”), Newsies (“Wiesel/Jacobi/Mayor”), Cinderella (“Lionel”), The Little Mermaid (“Chef Louis/Pilot”), Seussical (“Horton”), All Shook Up (“Dennis”), Little Shop of Horrors (“Seymour,” “Mushnik”), James and the Giant Peach (“Centipede”), The Music Man, Oliver, First Date (“Reggie”), Reefer Madness (“Ralph”); Drag Wonderettes (“Suzy,” Stages Theatre), Spelling Bee (“Barfeé”), Five Course Love, Shear Madness (“Tony”), Xanadu (“Thalia”), Life Could Be a Dream (“Eugene”), Next to Normal (“Henry”), Rabbit Hole (“Jason”), various Pantos, A Christmas Carol and Twelfth Night (“Fabian” at The Alley Theatre), and Godspell and The Sound of Music (at All New Festival, AD Players).

Additional casting will be announced shortly.

