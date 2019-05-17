JUNE IS BRUNCHING OUT ALL OVER At Kritzerland Upstairs At Vitello's

For the 99th Kritzerland show, it's an eclectic show that is so eclectic it's not even happening at the usual evening time. No, this Kritzerland show is happening at brunch.

This should be a one-off change because Kritzerland would not want to do a bunch of brunch shows, at least that's the hunch, not even in a crunch. So, for the 99th show, it's an eclectic brunch show - for part of it, Kritzerland celebrates the great music of the great composer Harry Warren. But there's also the usual plethora of classic show songs, along with the usual plethora of obscurities.

You'll be hearing songs by Harry Warren, Stephen Sondheim, Jimmy Webb, Neil Sedaka, The Sherman Brothers, and many others - that's eclectic. There's an amazing cast, including a special guest, the ever-spry ninety-three-year-old Bill Hayes. You could say it will be an evening to remember, but since it's a brunch show it will be an afternoon to remember.

Show will begin at two-thirty, and doors open at one for brunch. So, join the brunch adventure and at least you'll be home early.

Kritzerland is produced and hosted by Bruce Kimmel, and co-produced by Doug Haverty.

Kritzerland Upstairs At Vitello's

"june Is Brunching Out All Over"

June 2, 2019 At 2:30pm

Doors Open 1:00pm. Show Starts 2:30pm!

Upstairs At The Vitello's

4349 Tujunga Ave. • Studio City 91604

Https://tinyurl.com/kritzjune2 • 818-769-0905





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You