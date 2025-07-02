JACKIE BEAT: BIRTHDAY CLOWN to Launch Tour This Summer

Upcoming stops will include one eleven bar, Catalina Bar & Grill, and more.
Legendary drag icon, stage, film and tv star Jackie Beat will celebrate over 35 years as a shameless clown AND one more trip around the sun with Jackie Beat: BIRTHDAY CLOWN. This full show features hilarious new parodies (of songs by the likes of Chappel Roan, Katrina & The Waves, Duran Duran and The Bangles), sick & twisted classics, and "comedy" so questionable that it legally must be put in quotation marks.
Upcoming stops on the Jackie Beat: BIRTHDAY CLOWN tour include:
• Saturday, July 12 - Palm Springs, CA
one eleven bar (67555 East Palm Canyon Drive Cathedral City, CA 92234)
• Tuesday, July 15 - Los Angeles, CA
Catalina Bar & Grill (6725 W. Sunset Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90028)
• Thursday, July 17 at 8pm - Chicago, IL Chicago's Motor Row Showpalace (2229 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago IL 60616)
• Saturday, July 19 at 8pm - Berkshires, MA The Foundry (2 Harris Street, PO BOX 151, West Stockbridge, MA 01266)
• Sunday, July 20 at 7pm - New York, NY The Cutting Room (44 E. 32nd Street New York, NY 10016)
Award-winning drag darling Jackie Beat has been wowing unsuspecting audiences since 1989. She has toured with Roseanne Barr -- as the comic legend's opening act -- including a 7-week run at The New York New York in Las Vegas; written for TV (Fashion Police, Hello Ross, Hype! and others) and collaborated on special material with the like of Roseanne, Rosie O'Donnell, Joan Rivers, and Jennifer Coolidge; appeared in countless TV shows (Sex and the City), movies (Grief, Wigstock The Movie, Flawless, Adam & Steve) and Off-Broadway hits (Valley of the Dolls, Tell-Tale!). She has been named Best Drag Queen by New York Press and Best Live Performance by HX Magazine. Jackie is also a columnist, lead singer for the electro-rock band Dirty Sanchez, and the subject of the documentary film My Name is Jackie Beat including commentary from Joan Rivers, Margaret Cho, and Roseanne.
