Interview: Victoria Lavan of THE AGE OF AQUARIUS ’67 TO ’72 at Theatre West

Established in 1962, Theatre West, a membership collective of actors, playwrights, directors, and technicians, is celebrating its 63rd year as the oldest continually running professional theatre company in the city of Los Angeles. As a celebration, they are presenting The Age of Aquarius ’67 to ’72: The Songs of Rock N’ Soul concert event, created by Victoria Lavan and John A. Goux; produced and directed by Victoria Lavan; with music supervision: John A. Goux.

I decided to speak to Victoria Lavan (pictured) about the concert event which promises to return audiences to that unforgettable time when music was beautiful, fun, happy and cool, when singers sang from their souls and instrumentalists played like it was their last song.

Thanks so much Victoria for taking the time to talk with me today. First, how and/or why did you decide to create/direct/and produce The Age of Aquarius ’67 to ’72: The Songs of Rock N’ Soul concert event?

Thank you, Shari – It’s a pleasure to speak to you about this wonderful concert event! The concept of this show evolved over several months. I am the moderator for Theatre West’s Music Workshop. We meet every Wednesday and members bring in material they are working on for a variety of reasons. On the Wednesday following the general election last year, one of our members brought in “Tomorrow Belongs to Me” from Cabaret. His performance stunned and stirred our workshop and members began to bring in similar songs. After a month or so, someone suggested we mount a workshop performance evening of protest songs which led to everyone focusing on songs of the late 1960s. After a few weeks of song exploration and discussion in the workshop, we made a collective decision to focus on songs from 1967 to 1972. After we decided to get serious about creating a show performing music from this era as a fundraising event for our music programs, I involved John A. Goux as music supervisor.

I know how important those years in music were to me personally. Is that also true for you? How so?

Yes – those five years, the music, the art, the evolution of pop culture, were deeply instrumental in forming the lens through which I view the world – even now. I think I reach back for that time which, although tumultuous, also fostered peace and created a space for people to live life beyond what was expected or prescribed by society. Yes, with a sense of nostalgia, but also with a desire to embody what was best about those ideals in a time when ideals of human behavior and choices were held in a different mindset. I am a native Angelino but spent those formative years in Chicago, one of the epicenters of that time. The sounds and lyrics of Motown, blues and soul were all around me as well as folk and rock n roll.

Please share your history of creating and producing shows with John A. Goux (pictured), either at Theatre West or elsewhere.

John and I have been creative partners for several shows at Theatre West. He was music supervisor for my solo show, Dance Me to the End of Love, performed in 2024. John is not only an accomplished musician - he is a writer. His first novel, California Soul: A Descendant’s Story, is historical fiction based on his own true family history. I was privileged to direct a very successful staged reading of scenes from John’s novel at Theatre West in October 2024.

The Age of Aquarius will be our third collaboration together at Theatre West.

Let’s talk about song choices. How did you decide on which to include?

This was a tough job - especially because we knew we would not be able to include everyone’s favorite artists, including our own ! The decisions came down to the level of impact the artist or band had on that moment in time in terms of the evolution of the genre. Remember, it was a time of musical experimentation and exploration like no other. Some of the artists and songs in our show virtually changed the genre of rock n roll.

We are highlighting artists like Tina Turner, Linda Ronstadt, Joni Mitchell, Gordon Lightfoot, The Mamas & the Papas, The Beach Boys, Aretha Franklin, Simon & Garfunkel, Roberta Flack, Carole King, The Beatles, The Who, Jimi Hendrix and more! Songs being performed include California Dreamin’, San Francisco, Good Vibrations, The Sound of Silence, Happy Together, Proud Mary, Respect, Pinball Wizard, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, Hey Jude, Born to Be Wild, Foxy Lady, and Take It Easy to name just a few. We hope audience members will be dancing in the aisles and singing out loud as they leave the theatre!

This is a show that begs for a sequel, so we ask audiences to forgive us if their favorite song or artist is not in this show. Perhaps it will be in the next one!

The Age of Aquarius cast members in rehearsal

Who is featured in the cast, band, and technical team? Have you worked with any of them before?

The cast is fantastic ! Our music performances are created from our music workshop, so half of this cast are regular members of Theatre West’s music workshop. They include: Constance Mellors, Melodee Fernandez, Meg Lin, Michael Van Duzer, Donald Moore, Paul Cady and David Mingrino. The other half are young professional and emerging professional artists I have worked with at AMDA College for the Performing Arts where I am Director of Vocal Health. They include: Harleigh Ford, Jana Souza, Cody Kelepolo, Auriana Chisholm, Aaron Gillis, Roni Williams, Preston Simon and Vertreace Sanders. They are all going to sing the building down!

One of the interesting things about the cast is half literally came of age during this time period, and the other half did not, but this is the music they ALL love and want to sing. It's an interesting juxtaposition of performers and what each group brings to the music is rich and beautiful.

The Age of Aquarius cast members in rehearsal

We have assembled a wonderful band that includes Tom Griep (MD/keyboard), Bill Von Ravensburg (bass), James Varley (drums), Steve Gregory (guitar), Ellen Engelke (saxophone/flute) and Tom Cunningham (trumpet). I have worked with most of them many times. This will be our first show without our beloved harmonica player Mara Wells and her absence is deeply felt.

How did her passing impact the theatre and you, as well as The Age of Aquarius concert?

We are dedicating this concert event in loving memory of Theatre West band member Mara Wells, who passed away on July 12, 2025. The loss of Mara Wells is incalculable. She was an incredible musician with harmonica as her primary instrument. Mara had the unique ability to intuit exactly where a song would be more emotional by adding harmonica. She used her instrument like singers use their voices. She elevated every song through love and joy, and that is the core of The Age of Aquarius: Love, Joy, Beauty, and Fun!

And the technical team? Are they regulars at Theatre West?

Our technical team is stellar. Ernest McDaniel, Technical Director/Light Programmer is a member of Theatre West and a member of Theatre West’s technical team pool. The other members of our team for this show are new to our theatre and we are extremely lucky to be working with all of them: Sound Designer is Miguel Delgado. Sound Technician is Sammy Dallas. Our Stage Manager is Sarah Acuna. Graphic Designer is Doug Haverty.

The Age of Aquarius cast members in rehearsal

Is the concert a benefit performance for Theatre West?

The arts have suffered severe cuts in funding in recent months even though interest in attending and participating in arts events remains high. Broadway had its most successful financial year ever in 2024 and concerts in the Los Angeles area continue to sell out.

Theatre West is dedicated to bringing professional level events to our stage for our patrons and the public at large. As a small professional theatre, we must fundraise to continue to bring the quality and variety of shows to patrons and the public.

Proceeds from this event will support the Betty Garrett Musical Theatre Workshop productions in 2025 which includes a Holiday show this December and plans for 2026.

Tell me about Theatre West’s upcoming WestFest 2025.

Every year Theatre West provides audiences with an opportunity to experience a wide variety of new work developed within the company. The festival is called WestFest and it remains one of our most enduringly popular events. This year, WestFest 2025 presents four full weekends of shows. There will be a different line-up of shows each week giving our loyal audiences as well as new audiences a view into the richly varied work of the city’s longest-running, continuously operating professional theatre company. Each week’s program runs about 85 minutes, no intermission. A reception with food and beverage follows each performance.

Tell me more about Let the Sun Shine In which you are directing for Westfest 2025. Are the selections different than the Age of Aquarius concert?

This show is scheduled during the first weekend of WestFest. It will be a 30-minute show featuring the artists of Theatre West’s Music Theatre Workshop performing songs from The Age of Aquarius.

Tell me more about Theatre West’s Musical Theatre Workshop

Theatre West began as a haven for actors, writers, AND singers. The great Betty Garrett created then moderated Theatre West’s Musical Comedy Workshop for 50 years. Today the Music Workshop is a weekly workshop focusing on craft. We invite all members to bring musical material to work on in a safe, open setting and receive feedback about voice, character choices, musicality and other elements that contribute to crafting a professional music performance.

The Theatre has a long history of creating celebrated musical events including Spoon River Anthology which went on to enjoy a run on Broadway. Theatre West’s Artistic Board is committed to continuing this musical legacy that is a founding pillar of the Company.

Are there other music programs or children’s programs at Theatre West?

Theatre West’s crown jewel is our award-winning Storybook Theatre created and run by Lloyd Schwartz and Barbara Mallory. Taking beloved fairytales and giving them a bit of a humorous twist and adding original music, Storybook Theatre has been offering seasons of theatre to children and their families for 40 years. Next up is Jack and the Beanstalk opening on November 1 and continuing on Saturdays at 1:00pm through May 16, 2026.

What are Theatre West’s future plans for shows and events?

Following WestFest, the Music Workshop will be presenting a Holiday Show this coming December called Wishing on a Star. This show marks our third Holiday show, an event that will be an annual offering at Theatre West.

Opening November 7, 2025 is our first Writers in Residence production, Pointy Scissors by Clara Rodriguez. Writers in Residence is a Theatre West program that began in 2014. It selects four original plays, written by our playwright members and workshopped over time in our Writers Workshop. If selected by a committee from our Artistic Board, a play is given a fully realized, main stage production.

Are you directing, producing, or appearing in any of those?

Yes! I look forward to directing Wishing on a Star this holiday season. You never know, I might sing a song or two myself!

Is there anything else you would like to add about Theatre West, their events, or yourself?

Theatre West is a living gem in the arts community of Los Angeles. To have survived and continuously developed and produced high quality live theatre and music in a town that is all about film and television for 63 years is no small achievement. We invite all Angelinos to experience the wonder and magic of live theatre by joining us at The Age of Aquarius for an evening that we promise will be Beautiful, Fun, and Cool!

Thanks so much Victoria!

The Age of Aquarius ’67 to ’72: The Songs of Rock N’ Soul. A Theatre West concert event created by Victoria Lavan and John A. Goux. Produced and directed by Victoria Lavan. Music supervision: John A. Goux. Presented by Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, in Los Angeles, CA 90068. Runs Saturday, September 20, 2025 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, September 21 at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $20 suggested donation. Estimated run time is 75 minutes. Tickets available at https://theatrewest.org/ or by calling (323) 851-4839.

Photo credit: Theatre West

