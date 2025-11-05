InterAct Theatre Company and Los Angeles Public Library To Present Free Staged Reading Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



InterAct Theatre Company, in partnership with the Los Angeles Public Library, will present the fifth season of their fully staged readings featuring Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award–winning plays. Produced by Barry Heins and Kristen Egermeier, this crowd-favorite series is part of the library’s acclaimed LA Made cultural enrichment program, with generous support from the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs and the Friends of the Studio City Library.

Performances will take place on the second Saturday of each month at 2:00 PM, from January through May 2026, at the Studio City Branch Library, located at 12511 Moorpark Street, Studio City, CA. Admission is free. Walk-ups are welcome; however, priority seating reservations (limit two per household) are encouraged. Reservations for each month’s performance open on the first day of the month at InteractLA.org/tickets.

The Schedule of Readings:

January 10, 2026, at 2 PM – Fairview by Jackie Sibblies Drury, directed by Michael A. Shepperd

February 14, 2026, at 2 PM – The Gin Game by D.L. Coburn, directed by Anita Khanzadian

March 14, 2026, at 2 PM – Sticks and Bones by David Rabe, directed by Rob Brownstein

April 11, 2026, at 2 PM – ‘Night, Mother by Marsha Norman, directed by Cate Caplin

May 9, 2026, at 2 PM – The Humans by Stephen Karam, directed by Rob Adler