Inland Valley Repertory Theatre to Present A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING

Inland Valley Repertory Theatre has announced its in-person performance of the musical "A Grand Night for Singing" at the Candlelight Pavilion.

Nothing says welcome back to live theatre like hearing the classic musical theatre tunes of Rodgers and Hammerstein-featuring well known songs from beloved musicals "Carousel," "Oklahoma!," "South Pacific," "The Sound of Music," and more in this musical filled with memorable songs and grand singing.

"IVRT feels blessed to have shared the beloved Candlelight stage for 15 years. Now we will relish our upcoming production next month," said IVRT executive director Donna Marie Minano, referring to the Candlelight Pavilion's recent announcement that it will be closing its doors on March 20.

"Our regional home since 1990 has stretched from Rancho Cucamonga to Claremont. This is a community that has consistently shown its support of the arts, so we are optimistic that the arts are going to stay strong, and we are doing our part to continue the legacy of quality local theater begun by the Bollinger family at the Candlelight Pavilion in 1985. And we will make every effort to help all of the local theater community to shine even brighter in the years to come," Minano said.

About the play: "A Grand Night for Singing" is a musical revue showcasing the music of Richard Rodgers and the lyrics of Oscar Hammerstein. The two-act musical features more than 30 songs that are favorites with audiences of many generations.

"It goes without saying, that Rodgers & Hammerstein are the fathers of the musical theatre format. Their creative balance of story line with music and dance, transformed musical entertainment that paved the way for contemporary Broadway composers and lyricists." Say Frank Minano, Producing Artistic Director.

The cast includes IVRT performing veterans Dani Bustamante, Kristen Hamilton, Chelsea Johnson, Patrick McMahon, Sandra Ochoa Rice, Melissa Smith, Jamie Snyder with music direction by Ronda Rubio and featuring a live six-piece instrumental ensemble.

Performance Date and Time: Performances are on March 1, 2, 8 at 7:30 p.m. and March 9th at 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 plus a $3 processing fee and can be purchased by phone Monday through Thursday from 10am until 1pm at (909) 859-4878, or online 24/7 at www.ivrt.org. Season membership, with special events, are also available.