Independent Shakespeare Co. launches Art Break podcast:



Our mission as a theater company has always been to give access to great theater for all in our community. At this moment in time, we are compelled to keep creating, to keep bringing great art to you, but in a different way.



We have launched a new podcast and video series, ISC Art Break. This series is here for you, when you need them, to provide entertainment, to provide a diversion, and perhaps provide a few discoveries about Shakespeare.



The first episode is a podcast featuring ISC co-founders Melissa Chalsma and David Melville on the origins of Independent Shakespeare Co. ("Come to LA, the streets are paved with gold!")



We'll be bringing you new content a couple of times each week. We hope these brighten your days as we all navigate through this unprecedented time.



Be well,

- Your ISC Family

LISTEN NOW





