In Other People's Shoes Productions to Develop José Cruz González's New Play as Part of ReImagine Grant

In Other People's Shoes Productions, a new Theatre for Young Audiences company based in Pasadena, CA, is one of the eight theatre companies from across the country chosen to partner with the inaugural cohort of grantees supported by ReImagine: New Plays in TYA.

ReImagine, a joint project of The Children's Theatre Foundation of America, The Kennedy Center, TYA/USA and Write Now, aims to support the development and visibility of new works for young audiences by BIPOC playwrights. ReImagine provides funding directly to the playwright, as well as funds to support development work with a partner theatre of the playwright's choosing.

Renowned playwright José Cruz González is one of just eight grantees of the inaugural ReImagine award. His past plays include Under a Baseball Sky, American Mariachi, Forever Poppy, Tomás and the Library Lady, The Highest Heaven, The Magic Kite, The Sun Serpent, Super Cow Girl and Mighty Miracle.

To help him develop his winning play concept - Pia's Wondrous Adventures in Tlaxlandia, a musical, toy theatre, puppet, graphic novel mash-up for a brief digital time - González selected In Other People's Shoes Productions as his partner theatre.

"I'm honored and excited that In Other People's Shoes will serve as my partner theatre on the ReImagine new play development grant," said González. "I look forward to working with this new company and to support their mission to tell stories of our many culturally rich and diverse communities."

Pia's Wondrous Adventures in Tlaxlandia is an epic story, born out of - and as a response to -the pandemic. The seven-part digital piece explores how children negotiate loss and healing while celebrating the human spirit and unlikely heroes. The story begins in a cemetery, where Pia, a ten-year old Latinx child, mourns the recent death of her neighbor and best friend, Mr. Jesse, from COVID-19. When the mysterious Hummingbird Wizard appears, Pia is transported to Tlaxlandia, a mythical Meso-American world where plants and birds speak an ancient language. Pia's journey to save this magical world will challenge her heart and soul, while teaching her about community and healing.

"The goal of our company is to use theatre and other forms of storytelling as a way to show all children that they matter," said In Other People's Shoes founder Mireya Hepner, formerly artistic producer of dozens of acclaimed Theatre for Young Audiences productions at MainStreet Theatre Company in Rancho Cucamonga. "We want children who don't often see themselves represented on stage to see and celebrate their own cultures. And because Los Angeles has such a diverse population, we know that many people of all ages have sometimes felt like 'the other.'

The development process will be led by González, Hepner and director Robert Castro, who directs new plays and classics, and who is known for his stunning visual aesthetic and commitment to art as social action. Throughout the fall, the team will conduct dramaturgical sessions, explorations of how 3D and 2D puppetry techniques might work with digital backgrounds, and sessions with elementary and middle school students who will provide their own creative responses and feedback for the playwright. The work sessions will not be open to the public, but the team looks forward to presenting some of their discoveries at the finale of TYA/USA's multi-part National Conference, which will be held virtually in December.

"Robert Castro and I have been dreaming with José about Pia since the start of the pandemic," said Hepner. "We're thrilled that his beautiful piece, which speaks to what so many young people are experiencing right now, is being supported by ReImagine. I can't think of a better way to introduce our new company to our community."

For more information and biographies of the board members, please visit www.inotherpeoplesshoes.org. Follow In Other People's Shoes on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/InOtherPeoplesShoes