Imani Branch & Friends to Star in Fountain Theatre’s HOLIDAY SOIREE & CABARET

Get into the holiday spirit at The Fountain Theatre with a three-night Holiday Soirée & Cabaret celebrating theater, music and community.

The centerpiece of this festive series will be the Holiday Soirée on Friday, Dec. 12, featuring a live 2026 season announcement, a sparkling cabaret performance by Imani Branch & Friends, and a lively raffle and reception designed to bring together artists, patrons and friends. Following the Soirée, Imani Branch & Friends return for two additional Holiday Cabaret performances on Saturday and Sunday.

A graduate of Howard University, Branch is a triple threat whose credits include the Helen Hayes nominated ensemble of Dominique Morisseau’s Blood at the Root at Theatre Alliance at Anacostia and productions of Passing Strange and Rent, both at the Tony nominated Signature Theatre. A dazzling star who breathes life and story into every musical number, she’s a larger-than-life talent boasting a captivating stage presence and fiercely soulful musical power.

