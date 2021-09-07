Imagine Dragons Announce 2022 'Mercury' Tour
Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, September 10th at 10AM local time.
In celebration of the release of their latest album, Mercury - Act 1, Imagine Dragons announce their Mercury Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 2022 tour kicks off on February 6th at FTX Arena in Miami, FL and will be making a stop at the brand new UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY on February 14th.
With 46 million albums and 55 million songs sold globally, as well as 74 billion combined streams, Imagine Dragons remains one of the best-selling rock bands, reinventing the genre with their enormous breakout success across the 2010s. Billboard's Top 3 rock songs of the decade belonged to the band - "Believer," "Thunder" and "Radioactive." Formed in 2009, Imagine Dragons developed a grassroots following with a series of independently released EPs before making their major label debut on KIDinaKORNER/Interscope with the 2012 EP Continued Silence.
Their highly anticipated fifth studio album Mercury - Act 1 was released on September 3, 2021. Teaming up with esteemed producer Rick Rubin and with its title drawing inspiration from the word "mercurial," Mercury - Act 1 is a candid album that abandons metaphorically charged lyrics and instead embraces emotional extremities, holding nothing back. It marks the band's first album since 2018's ORIGINS.
"Follow You" and "Cutthroat" were the first glimpses into the new record, released simultaneously in March 2021, with the former hitting No. 1 at alternative radio and Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart, marking the band's quickest ascent to the top of those charts. The album's current single, "Wrecked," is a confessional exploration of grief, written by lead vocalist Dan Reynolds after losing his sister-in-law to cancer in 2019.
Tour Dates:
Sun Feb 06 - Miami, FL - FTX Arena
Tue Feb 08 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Arena
Thu Feb 10 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
Sat Feb 12 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena
Mon Feb 14 - Belmont Park - Long Island, NY - UBS Arena
Wed Feb 16 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell
Sat Feb 19 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
Mon Feb 21 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Wed Feb 23 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
Fri Feb 25 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
Sun Feb 27 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
Wed Mar 02 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena
Fri Mar 04 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Mon Mar 07 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Wed Mar 09 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Sat Mar 12 - Los Angeles, CA - STAPLES Center
Mon Mar 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center