Imagine Dragons Announce 2022 'Mercury' Tour

In celebration of the release of their latest album, Mercury - Act 1, Imagine Dragons announce their Mercury Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 2022 tour kicks off on February 6th at FTX Arena in Miami, FL and will be making a stop at the brand new UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY on February 14th.

With 46 million albums and 55 million songs sold globally, as well as 74 billion combined streams, Imagine Dragons remains one of the best-selling rock bands, reinventing the genre with their enormous breakout success across the 2010s. Billboard's Top 3 rock songs of the decade belonged to the band - "Believer," "Thunder" and "Radioactive." Formed in 2009, Imagine Dragons developed a grassroots following with a series of independently released EPs before making their major label debut on KIDinaKORNER/Interscope with the 2012 EP Continued Silence.

Their highly anticipated fifth studio album Mercury - Act 1 was released on September 3, 2021. Teaming up with esteemed producer Rick Rubin and with its title drawing inspiration from the word "mercurial," Mercury - Act 1 is a candid album that abandons metaphorically charged lyrics and instead embraces emotional extremities, holding nothing back. It marks the band's first album since 2018's ORIGINS.

"Follow You" and "Cutthroat" were the first glimpses into the new record, released simultaneously in March 2021, with the former hitting No. 1 at alternative radio and Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart, marking the band's quickest ascent to the top of those charts. The album's current single, "Wrecked," is a confessional exploration of grief, written by lead vocalist Dan Reynolds after losing his sister-in-law to cancer in 2019.

Tour Dates:

Sun Feb 06 - Miami, FL - FTX Arena

Tue Feb 08 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Arena

Thu Feb 10 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

Sat Feb 12 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena

Mon Feb 14 - Belmont Park - Long Island, NY - UBS Arena

Wed Feb 16 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell

Sat Feb 19 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Mon Feb 21 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Wed Feb 23 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

Fri Feb 25 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

Sun Feb 27 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

Wed Mar 02 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena

Fri Mar 04 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Mon Mar 07 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Mar 09 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Sat Mar 12 - Los Angeles, CA - STAPLES Center

Mon Mar 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center