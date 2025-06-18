IF I AWAKEN IN LOS ANGELES Comes to The Ford for One Night Only, August 1

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



If I Awaken In Los Angeles will take center stage on Friday, August 1 at 8PM. Co-presented with the LA Philharmonic, the performance is a love letter to the City of Angels, told through a fusion of spoken word, live music, movement, and cinematic storytelling.

Tickets are on sale now at The Ford's website, and early purchase is strongly encouraged due to limited capacity.

Directed by award-winning actress and activist Gina Belafonte, with musical direction by Grammy Award-winning artist Derrick Hodge, If I Awaken In Los Angeles transports audiences through time and across neighborhoods—honoring the city’s Indigenous origins, its layered cultural landscape, and the poetry embedded in its streets. From the rhythms of South Central to the voices of Boyle Heights, Chinatown, Koreatown, and beyond, the show unifies the fragmented image of Los Angeles into a singular, resonant narrative.

The production features live music from Color of Noize Orchestra and the Indigenous hip-hop duo T H R O N E, along with performances by acclaimed guest artists:

Dante Basco (Hook, Avatar: The Last Airbender)

Spoken word icon Sekou Andrews

Former Los Angeles Poet Laureate Luis Rodriguez

Rapper and activist Jason Chu

Plus poets/singers: Monique Mitchell, PJ Bucknor, Jasmine Minchez, Lev Allan Blitz, Olivia Martinez, and more

The evening will also include appearances by Get Lit founder and producer Diane Luby Lane, director Gina Belafonte, and the celebrated Get Lit Players, whose nationally recognized performances have reached audiences from the United Nations to the Sundance Film Festival.

“Our goal was to craft an experience that makes people feel connected—not just to the city, but to each other,” says Lane. “Los Angeles is often viewed through a fragmented lens. This show aims to unify those pieces into a shared narrative.”

Tthe production honors legendary Los Angeles artist Betye Saar, whose work has long explored the intersections of culture, history, and identity—hallmarks echoed throughout the performance.

If I Awaken In Los Angeles

Date: Friday, August 1, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM

Location: The Ford, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd E, Los Angeles, CA 90068

Tickets: www.theford.com

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC