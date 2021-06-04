Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

IAMA Theratre Company Extends Virtual Premiere Of Brandon Kyle Goodman's THE LATRELL SHOW

This dark comedy explores the mental aerobics of being Black and Queer in America.

Jun. 4, 2021  

IAMA Theratre Company Extends Virtual Premiere Of Brandon Kyle Goodman's THE LATRELL SHOW

IAMA Theatre Company has extended the virtual premiere of "The Latrell Show."

This dark comedy explores the mental aerobics of being Black and Queer in America by way of hilarious and opinionated talk show host Latrell Jackson, through June 27.

Written and Performed by Brandon Kyle Goodman, Co-Directed by Stefanie Black and Devere Rogers.

This performances was filmed on stage at the Pico Playhouse.

As Latrell films a "very special" episode giving hot takes on his favorite hot topics, matters of the world begin to compromise his relatable persona.

Learn more at www.iamatheatre.com.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Krystina Alabado
Krystina Alabado
Jenn Colella
Jenn Colella
Jared Gertner
Jared Gertner

Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • THE REVOLUTIONISTS to be Presented by The Human Race Theatre
  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • Coshocton County Announces Summer 2021 Events
  • Straight No Chaser Tickets On Sale Tomorrow