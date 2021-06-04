IAMA Theratre Company Extends Virtual Premiere Of Brandon Kyle Goodman's THE LATRELL SHOW

IAMA Theatre Company has extended the virtual premiere of "The Latrell Show."

This dark comedy explores the mental aerobics of being Black and Queer in America by way of hilarious and opinionated talk show host Latrell Jackson, through June 27.

Written and Performed by Brandon Kyle Goodman, Co-Directed by Stefanie Black and Devere Rogers.

This performances was filmed on stage at the Pico Playhouse.

As Latrell films a "very special" episode giving hot takes on his favorite hot topics, matters of the world begin to compromise his relatable persona.