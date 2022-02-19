Honeysweet Creative Team to Produce 9th Annual MAKE-UP ARTISTS AND HAIR STYLISTS GUILD AWARDS

Produced and directed by Erick Weiss and his Honeysweet Creative team, the 9th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS) awards, presented by HASKÂ® Beauty, will take place LIVE on February 19, 2022, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, as well as be streamed to thousands worldwide on YouTube and Vimeo. The MUAHS awards gala, honoring outstanding achievements of both make-up artists and hair stylists in motion pictures, television, commercials and live theater, is co-produced by Honeysweet Creative and IngleDodd Media.



Erick Weiss has been in the event industry since 1990 and is widely regarded as one of the most innovative and successful event production companies in the United States. He is a creative director leading the industry in style, design, fashion, and entertainment. The MUAHS Awards show has been his inspiration for growth, and, in just seven years, he has taken it from a small affair at Paramount Studios to outgrowing the Nokia at LA Live and bringing the awards back to its historic home at The Beverly Hilton.



"I love this show so much" says Weiss. "These are the artists who have become the best friends of the talent we all fall in love with. They are the magic behind the lens, and they deserve recognition for their professionalism their creativity and their artistry."



Executive Producer Jody Ingle says, "Erick Weiss took our concept and blew it beyond anything we dreamed of." Julie Socash, President of IATSE LOCAL 706, calls Erick "the driving force behind what has now become one of the must attend entertainment industry events before the Oscars."



Producing entertainment awards galas has been a challenge these past two years. "The new normal for events has changed and is a blend of the virtual world and the re-emerging world of live in-person gala celebrations," said Weiss. "Our challenge is not only to bring the MUAHS nominees, honorees and presenters back together again as a live and exciting event, but also to capture and retain the larger worldwide audience that were able to share last year's virtual awards event during the Covid 19 pandemic lockdown."



Hosted by actress and comedian Melissa Paterman, this year's sold-out MUAHS Awards boasts a star-studded lineup of celebrities and artists. The celebration begins with television personality, actor and singer Frankie J. Grande hosting "The Red Carpet Pre-Show," which will be livestreamed.



Honorees include Academy AwardÂ®-winning filmmaker Jon Favreau (The Book of Boba Fett, The Mandalorian, Star Wars, Iron Man and Avengers series) to virtually receive the Distinguished Artisan Award; Doug Jones (The Shape of Water, Pan's Labyrinth) to be honored with first-ever The Chair Award; Christina Smith (Cabaret, Schindler's List, Steel Magnolias) will receive the Vanguard Award. Oscar & EmmyÂ®-winning make-up artist MichÃ¨le Burke (Mission Impossible and Austin Powers series), and Emmy-winning hair stylist Joy Zapata (A Star is Born, Wonder Woman 1984, Star Trek: Nemesis) will receive Lifetime Achievement Awards.



Presenters include Alano Miller (Dexter: New Blood, Sylvie's Love, Cherish the Day), Chanel West Coast (MTV's Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory, Ridiculousness), Isabella Gomez (One Day at a Time, Head of the Class), John Brotherton (Fuller House, Furious 7, The Conjuring), Kate Linder (The Young and the Restless), Katrina Law (Arrow, Apparition), Lauren Shuler Donner (Legion, Logan Deadpool), Mandy Moore (This is Us), Marcus Scribner(Black-ish), Maria Sandoval (Mad Men, Star Trek: Picard), Michael D. Cohen (Henry Danger, Danger Force), Milla Jovovich (Resident Evil: The Final Chapter), Milo Ventimiglia (This is Us), Ming-Na Wen (The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett), Paula Wagner (Mission: Impossible, War of the Worlds), Sonequa Martin-Green (Star Trek: Discovery, The Walking Dead), among others.



This year the Make Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild is already sold out and has over 800 members already signed up to attend the live red carpet and award show. In the past, the live stream from the red carpet has garnered literally millions of views. "We are excited to create this hybrid experience," said Weiss. "And we look forward to producing the MUAHS Awards, one of the first of this awards season to be live and streaming."



Honeysweet's next big event is the first ever NFTLA convention at the LA Convention Center. Click here for more information.

To watch the MUAHS Awards, tune in on YouTube or Vimeo. At 6:00 pm PT, the Red Carpet Preshow with Host Frankie Grande takes place. The MUAHS Awards Livestream from The Beverly Hilton starts at 7:00 pm PT. If you would like a reminder, you can register at EventBrite.

