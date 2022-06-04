Hollywood Bowl Kicks Off Opening Night of Historic Centennial Season with Grammy Winners
Performers included Gwen Stefani and the Los Angeles Philharmonic.
Last night, Friday, June 3rd, Opening Night at the Hollywood Bowl kicked off the iconic venue's celebration of its first 100 seasons with a lineup of sensational performances featuring Gwen Stefani, LA Phil Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic. The LA Phil opened the evening with the world premiere of Centennial Overture, written by legendary composer John Williams, who made a surprise guest appearance to conduct the work commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Hollywood Bowl.
The celebrations also included ballet stars Roberto Bolle and Tiler Peck. Other guests included violinist María Dueñas, jazz artist Branford Marsalis with bassist Eric Revis and LA Phil Principal Percussionist Matthew Howard, Novena Carmel with dance trio Let It Happen, musicians from YOLA (Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles) and the first-ever joint performance by members of the UCLA Bruin and USC Trojan marching bands. Blake Shelton made an additional surprise appearance, performing with his wife Gwen Stefani. The evening ended with spectacular fireworks.
The Opening Night at the Hollywood Bowl benefit concert raised more than $2.46M for the LA Phil's learning and community initiatives and programs (including YOLA), which serve more than 150,000 youth, families and teachers every year.
Attendees included actress Garcelle Beauvais, actor Kyle MacLachlan, architect Frank and Berta Gehry, composer John Williams, Principal Conductor of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Thomas Wilkins, LA Mayor Eric Garcetti, LA County Supervisors Kathryn Barger, Janice Hahn and Holly Mitchell; LA City Councilmember Nithya Raman, County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation Director Norma García-Gonzalez, Director of External Affairs for Governor Newsom Priscilla Cheng, and LA County Arts Deputies Kim Ortega, Chris ah San, Sophie Freeman and Gina Ender among others. Also present were LA Phil Chair Thomas L. Beckmen and LA Phil Chief Executive Officer, David C. Bohnett Chief Executive Officer Chair Chad Smith.
Opening Night at the Bowl with Gwen Stefani
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
Gwen Stefani
Roberto Bolle, dancer
Tiler Peck, dancer
Branford Marsalis, saxophone
Eric Revis, double bass
Matthew Howard, vibraphone
María Dueñas, violin
Novena Carmel
Let It Happen
Blake Shelton
YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles)
UCLA Bruin Marching Band
USC Trojan Marching Band
PROGRAM:
"The Star-Spangled Banner"
John WILLIAMS Centennial Overture (world premiere) - guest conducted by John Williams
STRAVINSKY Variation d'Apollon and Pas de deux Apollon et Terpsichore from Apollo (with Roberto Bolle and Tiler Peck)
John WILLIAMS "Escapades" from Catch Me If You Can (with Branford Marsalis, Eric Revis and Matthew Howard)
RAVEL Tzigane for Violin and Orchestra (with María Dueñas)
INTERMISSION
Novena Carmel with Let it Happen
Gwen Stefani with LA Phil and Gustavo Dudamel:
"Don't Speak"
"Sweet Escape"
"Spiderwebs"
"Used to Love You"
"Nobody But You" (with Blake Shelton)
"Just A Girl"
Finale: "Hollaback Girl" with the LA Phil, YOLA, UCLA Bruin Marching Band, USC Trojan Marching Band, Let It Happen + Fireworks
