Hollywood Bowl Kicks Off Opening Night of Historic Centennial Season with Grammy Winners

Performers included Gwen Stefani and the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

Jun. 4, 2022  

Last night, Friday, June 3rd, Opening Night at the Hollywood Bowl kicked off the iconic venue's celebration of its first 100 seasons with a lineup of sensational performances featuring Gwen Stefani, LA Phil Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic. The LA Phil opened the evening with the world premiere of Centennial Overture, written by legendary composer John Williams, who made a surprise guest appearance to conduct the work commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Hollywood Bowl.

The celebrations also included ballet stars Roberto Bolle and Tiler Peck. Other guests included violinist María Dueñas, jazz artist Branford Marsalis with bassist Eric Revis and LA Phil Principal Percussionist Matthew Howard, Novena Carmel with dance trio Let It Happen, musicians from YOLA (Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles) and the first-ever joint performance by members of the UCLA Bruin and USC Trojan marching bands. Blake Shelton made an additional surprise appearance, performing with his wife Gwen Stefani. The evening ended with spectacular fireworks.

The Opening Night at the Hollywood Bowl benefit concert raised more than $2.46M for the LA Phil's learning and community initiatives and programs (including YOLA), which serve more than 150,000 youth, families and teachers every year.

Attendees included actress Garcelle Beauvais, actor Kyle MacLachlan, architect Frank and Berta Gehry, composer John Williams, Principal Conductor of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Thomas Wilkins, LA Mayor Eric Garcetti, LA County Supervisors Kathryn Barger, Janice Hahn and Holly Mitchell; LA City Councilmember Nithya Raman, County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation Director Norma García-Gonzalez, Director of External Affairs for Governor Newsom Priscilla Cheng, and LA County Arts Deputies Kim Ortega, Chris ah San, Sophie Freeman and Gina Ender among others. Also present were LA Phil Chair Thomas L. Beckmen and LA Phil Chief Executive Officer, David C. Bohnett Chief Executive Officer Chair Chad Smith.

PROGRAM:

"The Star-Spangled Banner"

John WILLIAMS Centennial Overture (world premiere) - guest conducted by John Williams

STRAVINSKY Variation d'Apollon and Pas de deux Apollon et Terpsichore from Apollo (with Roberto Bolle and Tiler Peck)

John WILLIAMS "Escapades" from Catch Me If You Can (with Branford Marsalis, Eric Revis and Matthew Howard)

RAVEL Tzigane for Violin and Orchestra (with María Dueñas)

INTERMISSION

Novena Carmel with Let it Happen

Gwen Stefani with LA Phil and Gustavo Dudamel:

"Don't Speak"

"Sweet Escape"

"Spiderwebs"

"Used to Love You"

"Nobody But You" (with Blake Shelton)

"Just A Girl"

Finale: "Hollaback Girl" with the LA Phil, YOLA, UCLA Bruin Marching Band, USC Trojan Marching Band, Let It Happen + Fireworks

The Hollywood Bowl Opening Night Concert was co-chaired by Greg Adams, Andrea Chao-Karma, Marty Chavez and Lisa Field. Title sponsor Kaiser Permanente executives in attendance included Greg Adams (LA Phil Board Member and Kaiser Permanente CEO) and Julie Miller-Phipps (Vice President Southern California Region). Special thanks to our Centennial Leaders Marty Chavez, Lisa Field and Family, and Jay and Deanie Stein.

Additional sponsors include Premier Sponsors Nancy Abell, City National Bank, and Live Nation; Symphonic Sponsor California Community Foundation; Muse Sponsors Gregory Annenberg Weingarten/GRoW @ Annenberg, and Diane and David Paul.

About the LA Phil

Under the leadership of Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, the LA Phil offers live performances, media initiatives and learning programs that inspire and strengthen communities in Los Angeles and beyond. The Los Angeles Philharmonic orchestra is the foundation of the LA Phil's offerings, which also include a multi-genre, multidisciplinary presenting program and such youth development programs as YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles). Performances are offered on three historic stages-Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Hollywood Bowl and The Ford-as well as through a variety of media platforms. In all its endeavors, the LA Phil seeks to enrich the lives of individuals and communities through musical, artistic and learning experiences that resonate in our world today.

About the Hollywood Bowl

One of the largest natural amphitheaters in the world, with a seating capacity of nearly 18,000, the Hollywood Bowl has been the summer home of the Los Angeles Philharmonic since its official opening in 1922 and plays host to the finest artists from all genres of music, offering something for everyone. It remains one of the best deals anywhere in Los Angeles; to this day, $1 buys a seat at the top of the Bowl for many classical and jazz performances. In June 2021, the Hollywood Bowl was awarded Amphitheater of the Decade at the 32nd Annual Pollstar Awards. It was also awarded the Outdoor Concert Venue of the Year award at the 31st Annual Pollstar Awards, an honor bestowed 14 previous times, as well as Top Amphitheater prize at the 2017 and 2018 Billboard Touring Awards. For millions of music lovers across Southern California, the Hollywood Bowl is synonymous with summer. hollywoodbowl.com

