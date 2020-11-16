Holly Sidell Shares Her Story Of Surviving Breast Cancer (& Love!) in DECONSTRUCTING HOLLY

An online presentation Sunday December 6, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM.

After surviving Triple Negative Breast Cancer at the age of 38, Holly Sidell, a regular on the Theatre Palisades stage since her role as Suzette in 2014's Don't Dress For Dinner, felt a calling to turn her experience into a solo show with the wish that sharing her struggles and healing bring solace, hope, and some laughter, to anyone who may be suffering.

And so, Deconstructing Holly, called "a masterpiece of fervent and deeply honest autobiographical solo work" by NoHo Arts, was born. It is not just a show about breast cancer; it explores, with humor (and maybe, possibly, even a lightsaber battle), love and relationships, self-worth, societal and gender expectations and pressures, overcoming disappointment and loss, and, ultimately, triumphing when find our way to who we truly are, underneath it all. seeing that there was, in fact, a point and a purpose to everything and everyone - even if we didn't like it.

Directed by Theatre Palisades alum Jonathan Fahn (The Odd Couple, Masha Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike), Deconstructing Holly premiered in March 2020 to pre sold-out crowds at The Actors Workout Studio/Force of Nature Productions in North Hollywood, and as an official selection of SOLOFEST 2020, the largest solo festival on the West Coast, put on by the Whitefire Theatre in Sherman Oaks.

With the COVID-19 shutdowns coming only a few days later, her plans to perform Deconstructing Holly at the Hollywood Fringe Festival, and take it to other festivals, on the road, and possibly to colleges and conferences that would find its message helpful, have been canceled. In the meantime, Theatre Palisades, partnering with Tower Cancer Research Foundation, is excited to offer the opportunity to watch the live recording of her SOLOFEST performance, followed by a Q&A session with Holly and Jonathan. A percentage of all proceeds will go to benefit cancer research and patient support programs.

Following the show there will be a Q and A with Holly and Jonathan Fahn, Director. This presentation is dedicated in Loving Memory to Sherry Coon. An online presentation of Theatre Palisades.

Check out the website https://www.deconstructingholly.com/ for tickets and more information.

