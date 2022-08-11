Holiday Light Event Lightscape Returns To The L.A. Arboretum

Following its inaugural run in Los Angeles, internationally acclaimed Lightscape returns to the 127-acre Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden from November 11, 2022 through January 8, 2023. The enchanting, after-dark, illuminated trail will span one mile and feature spectacular sights with eye-catching artistic installations that come alive at night with color, imagination and sound.

"In response to the success of its inaugural run, we are thrilled to return this magnificent holiday experience to the Los Angeles community at the Arboretum," said Richard Schulhof, Director at Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden. "We look forward to hosting family and friends once again while providing a safe and festive way to celebrate the holiday season."

Lightscape returns with stunning new installations along a new expanded trail. Visitors will be treated to a one-of-a-kind, immersive experience in the garden, wandering into a festive world of wonder with thousands of twinkling lights in various installations that include the magnificent Winter Cathedral and a reimagined Fire Garden.

The L.A. Arboretum produces Lightscape in association with Sony Music, which amazes millions of people year after year with similar shows in multiple locations across the U.K. Additionally, Lightscape is creatively produced by Culture Creative and promoted in partnership with WAD Entertainment.

Lightscape opens to the public on Friday, November 11, 2022 and runs during select dates through Sunday, January 8, 2023. Visit arboretum.org/lightscape for more information and to purchase tickets.