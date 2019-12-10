Hero Theatre Announces Immersive Project Addressing School Shootings

Hero Theatre announced a special collaboration with immersive theatre artist Jack McCarthy as part of their 2020/2021 season. McCarthy has been commissioned to create two world-premiere immersive plays. The productions are part of Hero Ignite, a new division of the company that serves as an incubator for new works created and inspired by the experiences of youth in America today.

The first commission will be an immersive experience that will center around the themes of anti-violence, anti-suicide and gun control for high school youth. The production will be sponsored in part by Melanie Neumann of Present Now and is planned to open in the Fall of 2020.

In a statement, Producing Artistic Director Elisa Bocanegra said "After seeing Jack's immersive play at the Hollywood Fringe and knowing that he is a recent graduate of USC where I mentor students, I felt it would be great to marry Hero Theatre's mission for social progress with Jack's artistic strengths. The first of the two projects will address the emotional and mental health of students and families affected by school violence, including shootings."

The second commission will be Hero Theatre's first holiday production, a bilingual immersive experience, premiering in the Winter of 2020.

McCarthy has directed at various theaters across the country, including The Adirondack Theatre Festival, Southern Rep and the Bloomington Playwrights Project. He assisted Tony-nominated director Randy Johnson at The Pasadena Playhouse. Other immersive credits include: Ascend: When Myths Fall, Heroes Rise (Hollywood Fringe ENCORE! Award Winner), Demon Rising, The Witching Hour, and Alohomora: Unlock the Wizarding World. Notable directing credits include: Stage Kiss (Inaugural Paul Backer Production Award), Heathers (National Youth Arts Best Direction Nominee), Into the Woods, The Oregon Trail, The Illusion, and The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe.

For additional information about Hero Theatre and their current season, visit herotheatre.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You