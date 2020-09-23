Heidi Duckler Dance Presents THE QUEST

Events take place from October 1st-10th.

Los Angeles-based dance company Heidi Duckler Dance (HDD) presents THE QUEST, ten evenings of safely-distanced celebrations, animated by original performances, distinguished honorees, and spectacular views of Los Angeles from October 1st-10th. All events are COVID-19 safe and either drive-up or walk-up 6 feet apart. A Covid Compliance Officer will be present at every performance. Masks are required.

THE QUEST series engages audiences in an interactive search for truth in our environment, our memory, and the challenging present moment. Involving 35 talented individuals made up of dancers, musicians, composers, singers, voiceover artists, set designers, costume designers, lighting designers, and cinematographers, THE QUEST represents Heidi Duckler Dance's enduring dedication to inclusiveness and justice in dance, arts education, and our community.

THE QUEST takes audiences on a journey through Los Angeles, to the undiscovered gems of the city that are very near and dear to our company's hearts. These ten locations are not typical LA landmarks, nor do they tell the traditional story of our city. Beyond celebrating places, this is a chance to honor our partners who make these sites matter and have made HDD's 35 years meaningful. As we collectively face crisis after crisis, the future of arts and arts education can seem bleak. However, we continue this work because we believe art is freedom, and access to the arts is a civil right. More than ever we need art as a way to make sense of the world we live in and to heal and connect with one another.

As a dance company we use movement to explore intersectional topics affecting our city, especially its vulnerable populations. In this ten day experience, audiences will get a glimpse into the themes our year-round programming dives into. By bearing witness, ticket buyers will help us continue our work with students, veterans, incarcerated and formerly incarcerated individuals, foster youth, and people experiencing homelessness.

60% of the funds raised from THE QUEST go towards these educational programs, 30% to our professional performances, and 10% to general operating costs.

This project is supported in part by an Arts Grant from the City of West Hollywood, the California Arts Council, a state agency, the DEW Foundation, and the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture.

