Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hal Sparks Brings NERD HALEN to the Mamba

The performance is on Saturday, February 18th. 

Feb. 16, 2023  

Hal Sparks Brings NERD HALEN to the Mamba

Get ready for raucous rock, topped with hilarious antics of Nerd Halen mashing the music of Van Halen while transporting the audience into a 1980s B-movie. This tribute band, positively unlike any other, will combine comedy and Rock' n' Roll when they perform at THE MAMBA on Saturday, February 18th.

Nerd Halen plays the music of Van Halen, a legendary band known for in-your-face sex appeal and guitar wizardry. Still, this super tribute group never takes themselves seriously, providing many laugh-out-loud moments throughout the show. Their profound commitment to doing the utmost justice to the original recordings can be heard above the laughter.

Actor, musician and comedian Hal Sparks has delighted audiences by appearing in Lab Rats, Talk Soup, Dude, Where's My Car, Queer As Folk, and many more. Sparks is the ultimate frontman with a voice that genuinely resembles David Lee Roth, adding his quick wit and boundless energy.

Well-known Van Halen aficionado Caleb Rapoport is the only tribute band guitar player to have an artist's relationship with Edward Van Halen's equipment brand EVH GEAR. The GIT-schooled guitarist was one of the creators of the rock show mixing the high-energy music of Van Halen with nerdy, intellectual comedy.

Victor Broden, a bass player and musical director, features a resume working with over 40 major-label recording artists, including The 27 Show, Dokken, LeAnn Rimes, Little Big Town, and Richard Marx. He can handle the signature Van Halen high harmonies with a smile and a laugh.

Jeff Page, a Los Angeles Van Halen tribute band scene veteran, honors the band by playing the almost impossible Alex Van Halen drum parts.

Whether a David Lee Roth enthusiast, team Sammy Hagar or loving the short stint of Gary Cherone, Nerd Halen will bring Van Halen fans together with amazing rock riffs and sidesplitting frolics.




BROADWAY @ THE x Pasadena Playhouse To Bring A Sondheim Celebration To The Bourbon Room Photo
BROADWAY @ THE x Pasadena Playhouse To Bring A Sondheim Celebration To The Bourbon Room
BROADWAY @ THE, the hit monthly musical celebration showcasing top artists from the Broadway, Film/TV, Music, and Comedy communities, returns to The Bourbon Room Hollywood on February 21st @ 7PM PST with their 'SONDHEIM CELEBRATION!'
Review: The Funny Ladies Rule in Musical Theatre Wests 9 TO 5 - THE MUSICAL Photo
Review: The Funny Ladies Rule in Musical Theatre West's 9 TO 5 - THE MUSICAL
Endearing and earnest, MTW’s new production of 9 TO 5 - THE MUSICAL---which continues performances at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center in Long Beach through February 26---is a pleasing musical comedy (adapted from the hit film) filled with hilarious dialogue, outrageous silliness, and, of course, really catchy tunes via Dolly Parton.
Interview: Songbird Sofia Montano Sings To Celebrate The Dead in CORTEO Photo
Interview: Songbird Sofia Montano Sings To Celebrate The Dead in CORTEO
Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo lands at the Microsoft Theatre March 23, 2023. Corteo, usually a somber procession (translated from ‘cortege’ in Italian) receives a colorful, joyous make-over as only Cirque de Soleil can do, with an international cast of clowns, acrobats, contortionists and musicians. I got the chance to get some behind-the-scenes tidbits from Corteo’s vocalist Sofia Montano.
Marissa Licata to Debut New Single at Chelsea Table + Stage in March Photo
Marissa Licata to Debut New Single at Chelsea Table + Stage in March
New York-based, Honduran-American violinist MARISSA LICATA will return with her show “Strings on Fire” for The Ragtag Collection's debut at the New York venue Chelsea Table + Stage on Sunday, March 5 at 7:00 PM. “Strings on Fire” will light up the room with eclectic sounds from around the world.

More Hot Stories For You


FOR THE LOVE OF A GLOVE: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About The Life Of Michael Jackson Returns To Los AngelesFOR THE LOVE OF A GLOVE: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About The Life Of Michael Jackson Returns To Los Angeles
February 16, 2023

Bazalaam Beats Productions has announced the reopening of the cult-hit musical FOR THE LOVE OF A GLOVE: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL FABLE ABOUT THE LIFE OF MICHAEL JACKSON AS TOLD BY HIS GLOVE.
BEAUTIFUL, ON YOUR FEET!, and More Set For La Mirada's Upcoming SeasonBEAUTIFUL, ON YOUR FEET!, and More Set For La Mirada's Upcoming Season
February 16, 2023

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT have announced the 2022/2023 “Get On Your Feet!” season of shows.  
GMCLA Celebrates Women's History Month With Diane Warren at I'M WITH HERGMCLA Celebrates Women's History Month With Diane Warren at I'M WITH HER
February 16, 2023

Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles will celebrate Women’s History Month with I’m with Her featuring Special Guest Artist, Tony Award nominee Mary Bridget Davies (Broadway’s and Pasadena Playhouse’s A Night with Janis Joplin). GMCLA’s Music Director & Conductor Ernest H. Harrison conducts the second concert of GMCLA’s Season 44.
CAP UCLA Welcomes Back Ukrainian Quartet DakhaBrakha Following Sold-Out 2022 EngagementCAP UCLA Welcomes Back Ukrainian Quartet DakhaBrakha Following Sold-Out 2022 Engagement
February 16, 2023

​​​​​​​UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) welcomes the return of Ukrainian quartet DakhaBrakha to The Theatre at Ace Hotel following their raucous sold-out 2022 engagement on Saturday, March 11 at 8 pm.
News Road Theatre Company Presents UNDER CONSTRUCTION 3News Road Theatre Company Presents UNDER CONSTRUCTION 3
February 16, 2023

THE ROAD THEATRE COMPANY and Taylor Gilbert, Founder/Artistic Director together with Sam Anderson, Artistic Director, remain committed to their meaningful mission to produce and develop New Work for the Stage. Develop plays from the bottom up!  With Carlyle King, Jessica Broutt, the dream was hatched. They called it UNDER CONSTRUCTION – NEW PLAY SLAMFEST 3. 
share