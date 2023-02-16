Hal Sparks Brings NERD HALEN to the Mamba

Get ready for raucous rock, topped with hilarious antics of Nerd Halen mashing the music of Van Halen while transporting the audience into a 1980s B-movie. This tribute band, positively unlike any other, will combine comedy and Rock' n' Roll when they perform at THE MAMBA on Saturday, February 18th.

Nerd Halen plays the music of Van Halen, a legendary band known for in-your-face sex appeal and guitar wizardry. Still, this super tribute group never takes themselves seriously, providing many laugh-out-loud moments throughout the show. Their profound commitment to doing the utmost justice to the original recordings can be heard above the laughter.

Actor, musician and comedian Hal Sparks has delighted audiences by appearing in Lab Rats, Talk Soup, Dude, Where's My Car, Queer As Folk, and many more. Sparks is the ultimate frontman with a voice that genuinely resembles David Lee Roth, adding his quick wit and boundless energy.

Well-known Van Halen aficionado Caleb Rapoport is the only tribute band guitar player to have an artist's relationship with Edward Van Halen's equipment brand EVH GEAR. The GIT-schooled guitarist was one of the creators of the rock show mixing the high-energy music of Van Halen with nerdy, intellectual comedy.

Victor Broden, a bass player and musical director, features a resume working with over 40 major-label recording artists, including The 27 Show, Dokken, LeAnn Rimes, Little Big Town, and Richard Marx. He can handle the signature Van Halen high harmonies with a smile and a laugh.

Jeff Page, a Los Angeles Van Halen tribute band scene veteran, honors the band by playing the almost impossible Alex Van Halen drum parts.

Whether a David Lee Roth enthusiast, team Sammy Hagar or loving the short stint of Gary Cherone, Nerd Halen will bring Van Halen fans together with amazing rock riffs and sidesplitting frolics.