HOLLYWOOD MUSEUM SQUARES All Star Benefit Announced

On behalf of Donelle Dadigan, the staff at The Hollywood Museum and the entire production team for The Hollywood Museum Squares.



On average 10 million tourists and fans visit a 15-block stretch of Hollywood Boulevard every year to visit the Walk of Fame and The Hollywood Museum - Today, it is anything but business as usual for the popular sites, who have turned toward social media to bring Hollywood to the fans at this time.



During the recent and current health crisis, people haven;t been able to get out to see the museum, so we are bringing the museum to the people through "The Hollywood Museum Squares," with the help of many celebrities (listed below). The proceeds will benefit the museum, which is currently the most recognized venue in the city as the "Official Museum of Hollywood" and the go to for authentic Hollywood and entertainment history!



Hollywood insider, Donelle Dadigan (President/Founder of The Hollywood Museum; Chair of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce; Chair of the Hollywood Historic Trust & member of the CA Film Commission and more), has been called Hollywood;s most influential woman and welcomes you to "The Hollywood Museum Squares."



THE CELEBRITY LINE UP



Patrons can select between 5 shows at $10 a show. Each show is a complete 30-minute program.



Show 1 - Host John Davidson (Hollywood Squares / The $100,000 Pyramid / That's Incredible!)

Celebrities: Bruce Vilanch (Center Square), Barry Livingston, Donna Mills, Ilene Graff, Judy Tenuta, Jim J Bullock, Gilbert Gottfried, Carolyn Hennesy, Petri Hawkins Byrd



Show 2 - Host Tom Bergeron (Hollywood Squares / Dancing with the Stars)

Celebrities: Bruce Vilanch (Center Square), Lindsay Wagner, Carolyn Henessy, Anson Williams, Alison Arngrim, Kevin Spirtas, Teresa Ganzel, Rich Little, Rico Anderson



Show 3 - Marc Summers (Double Dare / Unwrapped) -

Celebrities: Loni Anderson (Center Square), Dee Wallace, Erin Murphy, Jeremy Miller, Wesley Eure, Glenn Scarpelli, Wil Shriner, Elaine Ballace, Harvey



Show 4 - Host Pat Finn (Shop Til You Drop / The Joker's Wild/ The Big Spin)

Celebrities: Rich Little (Center Square), Bruce Vilanch, Alison Arngrim, Ruta Lee, Joyce Bulifant, Jerry Mathers, Loretta Swit, Jay Johnson, Carolyn Hennesy



Show 5 - Host Bruce Vilanch (Hollywood Squares)

Celebrities: Anson Williams (Center Square), Bob Bergen, Rodney Alan Rippy, Judy Norton, Robert Hays, Lee Purcell, Kathy Garver, Kate Linder, Hank Garrett



The announcer for each show is the legendary voice of American Top 40, Shadoe Stevens. Hosted By: John Davidson, Tom Bergeron, Marc Summers, Pat Finn & Bruce Vilanch. Each show features Special Greetings from Peter Marshall

Find tickets and more information at https://www.stellartickets.com/o/the-hollywood-museum/events/the-hollywood-museum-squares.