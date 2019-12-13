HOLIDAY MAGIC! Is Coming to El Portal Theatre

3,000 Miles Off-Broadway Productions presents HOLIDAY MAGIC! on the Debbie Reynolds Mainstage at the historic El Portal Theatre in the NOHO Arts District, North Hollywood, CA. This three-performance engagement will be presented on Saturday, December 28 & Sunday, December 29, 2019 with ALL SEATS $25. A GIFT TO YOU FROM THE PRODUCERS.

Award-winning comedian & magician, Chipper Lowell (Masters of Illusion) headlines this delightful evening of magic and comedy between Christmas and New Year's Eve. Chipper has been described as an "artistic cyclone of talent and comedy" by the press. The red head's best known "skills" can usually be found onstage, doling out witty remarks, presenting bizarre feats of original magic, ad-libbing with audience members who can't stop laughing and gadgets out of his prop trunks, and in short, creating a wonderful event of high-energy laughs and amazement for all those in attendance.

Holiday Magic will also feature Stoil & Ekaterina, a high energy quick change and magic act, from Las Vegas, the Magic Castle in Hollywood and TV. Stoil grew in Sofia, Bulgaria and he began to perform magic at the age of 10. Stoil and Ekaterina moved to the United States in 1998 after numerous performances on cruise ships and theatres throughout Europe, Greece, cypress, Israel, South Korea and Japan. Stoil and Ekaterina use comedy and costume changes to create a high energy show. The International Brotherhood of Magicians - IBM, featured them in their monthly magazine - The Linking Rings, and The Society of American Magicians (SAM), also featured them their magic magazine, MUM. In 2008, they received the Prestigious Merlin Magic Award from the International Magicians Society for the Best and Most Colorful Quick Change Act in Las Vegas.

To tie the family fun aspects together Holiday Magic will also star Kadan Bart Rockett & Brooklyn Nicole Rockett (top ten finalists of America's Got Talent 2017, Kelly & Ryan, Little Big Shots).

Kadan Bart Rockett has been called a 'real life' Harry Potter by Simon Cowell himself, and has left the America's Got Talent panelist speechless after performing his incredible illusions on the show! Kadan's sister and assistant, Brooklyn, adds her own spunk and personality to the show! The young duo creates amazing illusions, and Kadan, 14, is recognized as the world's youngest Magician. He and Brooklyn, 12, have circled the globe twice performing in over 40 countries!

