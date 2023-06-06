HITCHCOCK LANE Premieres at Hollywood Fringe This Month

In the past few years or so, acclaimed artistic multi-hyphenate Soda Persi has written a number of short theatrical scripts that featured the real and honest moments of characters experiencing both extreme life changes as well as the sometimes tough and tedious struggles of everyday life. While these shorts succeeded on their own (in festivals, competitions and even as short films), Persi started to notice a connection between them, revealing a neighborhood one could find anywhere, and people with their unique passions and problems.

Hitchcock Lane makes its world premiere at Studio/Stage this June as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival.

Hitchcock Lane is a touching and dramatic collection of short scenes following ten neighbors in five homes on the same street in a pivotal moment in each of their lives. Interwoven with movement by Persi and original music from Michael Van Bodegom-Smith, this new work directed by Richard Piatt invites the audience into the homes of familiar characters dealing with their struggles while also remembering to laugh, love and live before it’s too late.

“Each character goes to very vulnerable places and uniting them all into a community gives them the support to tell their stories,” Persi said. It was important for her to show real characters and relationships and the challenges that come with love. “I also wanted to show that people over forty still fall in and out of love, and still have great sex, and still give each other butterflies. I think it’s important to remember the whimsy of love is just as meaningful as the weight of it.”

Persi was inspired by the love and friendship her parents showed in their relationship of 52 years. Persi’s mother passed away in February after a three-year battle with cancer, and this show is also dedicated to her and her love of roses, music and dance.

Persi has a long history in the theatrical world as an actor, writer, director, choreographer and dancer, including a stint with the touring cast of STOMP. More recently she has produced several short films with her company Fierce Mama Productions and focused on writing, while also raising five kids! For Hitchcock Lane, she is thrilled to be working with Piatt at the helm as director. Piatt has a long list of acting and directing credentials, including the Fringe award winner Still Waiting for Lefty with Theatre Unleashed.

The goal is to eventually get Hitchcock Lane a full run in L.A., New York or, as Persi said, “any city that will have us.” For now, both Persi and Piatt are thrilled to share their work with their experienced, talented cast and the Fringe community.

“Hitchcock Lane is not a standard piece of theatre, rather a concept play exploring those vulnerable moments in intimate relationships,” Piatt said. “With no strict plotline, the play instead relies on a unifying thread that knits each of the vignettes together. Audiences will, I hope, find elements of themselves on stage as we explore love, loss and human vulnerability.”

Hitchcock Lane

Written by Soda Persi

Directed by Richard Piatt

Produced by Fierce Mama Productions


A world premiere from acclaimed artist Soda Persi, Hitchcock Lane is a touching and dramatic collection of short scenes following ten neighbors in five homes on the same street in a pivotal moment in each of their lives. Interwoven with movement by Persi and original music from Michael Van Bodegom-Smith, this new work directed by Richard Piatt invites the audience into the homes of familiar characters dealing with their struggles while also remembering to laugh, love and live before it's too late.

 

 




