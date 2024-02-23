HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, WICKED & More Set for Broadway In Hollywood 2024-25 Season

Broadway In Hollywood has revealed their new 2024-25 Season - consisting of Six Los Angeles Premieres and the return of two blockbuster favorites, both back by popular demand, and both available for priority access to all who purchase or renew into this new season. All productions will play at the iconic Hollywood Pantages Theatre, located in the Heart of Hollywood at the intersection of Hollywood & Vine.

Broadway in Hollywood President Jeff Loeb states, “Get ready to unlock the magic of Broadway with an all-new Hollywood Pantages season that will cast a spell on theatre lovers everywhere. With six L.A. premieres, all direct- from-Broadway, and the return of two of the biggest blockbusters to ever grace our stage – what else could a lover of live entertainment wish for? Join us for a journey through time filled with laughter, great music, and moments that will enchant us long after the final curtain call. Our 2024-25 season is SO GOOD. SO GOOD. SO GOOD!”

The new 2024-25 Season at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre kicks off with this past Broadway season’s most Awarded production, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, the 2023 Tony Award Winner for Best Musical. Next up will be the newest West End & Broadway fan favorite BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical, based on the 1985 Universal Pictures / Amblin Entertainment film. Following that will be a 19-week engagement of the Los Angeles premiere of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, the highest grossing non-musical play in Broadway history. Following a short break, cheering audiences will return to the Hollywood Pantages for the L.A. premiere of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: The Neil Diamond Musical, which celebrates the life of the groundbreaking song writer using a catalogue of over 30 of his original songs. Following this will be the L.A. premiere of the Tony and recent Grammy award winning musical comedy hit SOME LIKE IT HOT, featuring music and lyrics by the Tony-winning songwriting team from Hairspray and Catch Me if You Can. The sixth and final L.A. premiere production is the Broadway hit SHUCKED – the farm to fable tale about one of two of America’s greatest pastimes: Love and CORN!

As previously announced, Hollywood Pantages Theatre will welcome back two Broadway Blockbusters to Los Angeles as Season Add-On productions which will play over this Fall and Holiday seasons: HAMILTON and WICKED. Season ticket holders who purchase or renew into the new 2024-25 Season will have priority access to both of these productions: immediately for WICKED starting today, and beginning March 18, 2024, for HAMILTON.

Season Ticket Packages are available now at www.BroadwayInHollywood.com/SeasonPackages or by phone at 866-755-BWAY (2929) (M-F; 9am - 5pm PT & Sat; 9am – 3pm). Current Season Ticket Holders can renew their seats beginning today.

New customers may purchase new season packages beginning today as well. Season Ticket Holders lock in the best seats at the best prices and enjoy benefits such as complimentary ticket exchanges online and at the box office, lost ticket insurance and 24/7 account access. Season Ticket Holders are also guaranteed priority access to added events. Mobile Tickets offer Season Ticket Holders greater security and flexibility, as well as greater ease in managing season tickets.



Winner of Most Tony Awards of the Year Including Best Musical

KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Hollywood Pantages Theatre October 15 – November 3, 2024

KIMBERLY AKIMBO, the winner of five 2023 Tony Awards including Best Musical, will make its L.A. Premiere at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre from October 15 – November 3, 2024.

Named BEST MUSICAL by the Tony Awards, New York Drama Critics Circle, The Drama Desk Awards, The Lucille Lortel Awards, and The Outer Critics Circle Awards, KIMBERLY AKIMBO is also the winner of 4 additional Tony Awards: Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical (Victoria Clark), Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical (Bonnie Milligan), Best Score (David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori), and Best Book (David Lindsay-Abaire). With her win for KIMBERLY AKIMBO, Jeanine Tesori made history as the first female composer to win two Tony Awards for Best Score.

Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush...and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO features book & lyrics by Tony and Pulitzer Prize-Winner David Lindsay-Abaire, music by Tony Award-Winner Jeanine Tesori, choreography by Danny Mefford, with direction by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone. KIMBERLY AKIMBO is based on the play by David Lindsay-Abaire.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design by Kai Harada, projection design by Lucy MacKinnon, and wig, hair, and make-up design by J. Jared Janas. The production’s Music Director is Chris Fenwick. KIMBERLY AKIMBO features orchestrations by Tony Award nominee John Clancy, with additional orchestrations by Macy Schmidt.



2022 Olivier Award-Winner for Best Musical

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical

Hollywood Pantages Theatre November 5 – December 1, 2024

The 2022 Olivier Award-winning Best New Musical, BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical will make its L.A. Premiere at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre from November 5 – December 1, 2024. The Broadway and West End hit show is based on the 1985 Universal Pictures / Amblin Entertainment film.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical opened on Broadway in August 2023 at the Winter Garden Theatre. The critically acclaimed West End production officially opened in London in September 2021, and has been seen by more than 800,000 people to date and has broken multiple Adelphi Theatre box office records. The production won the Best New Musical Olivier Award as well as multiple WhatsOnStage Awards and a Broadway World Award for Best New Musical.



Marty McFly is a rock ‘n’ roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school- aged parents fall in love to save his own existence.

Based on the Universal Pictures / Amblin Entertainment film, BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical has a book by Bob Gale, new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award- winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.” Bob Gale is the co-creator and co-writer of the Back to the Future film trilogy and Alan Silvestri composed the iconic film score for the series.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is directed by Tony Award® winner John Rando and features a multi-Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team that includes Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow, illusions by Chris Fisher, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, dance arrangements by David Chase, and casting by Tara Rubin.

Back to the Future the film was released in 1985, starring Michael J. Fox as “Marty McFly” and Christopher Lloyd as “Dr. Emmett Brown.” The film grossed $360.6 million at the box office worldwide and the total box office for all three films in the Back to the Future franchise was $936.6 million (over $1.8 billion in today’s money).



HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Hollywood Pantages Theatre February 13 – June 22, 2025

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD will make its L.A. Premiere at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre for a 19-week engagement from February 13 – June 22, 2025. HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD has the unique distinction of being named by the Guinness World Records as the most successful non-musical play in Broadway history with over $270 million total sales and over 2.5 million tickets sold.

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage and the eighth story in the Harry Potter series, has sold over 10 million tickets worldwide since its world premiere in London in July 2016 and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best Play. The international phenomenon has cast its spell worldwide with productions currently running in London, New York, Hamburg, and Tokyo, and has completed runs in Melbourne, Toronto, and San Francisco. The original two-part production in London's West End recently celebrated its 7th anniversary, while the reimagined Broadway production celebrated its 5th anniversary.

The six-time Tony Award winning play picks up right where the last Harry Potter film left off: Nineteen years after Harry, Ron and Hermione saved the wizarding world, they’re back on a most extraordinary new adventure - this time joined by a brave new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. When Harry Potter’s headstrong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all - with the power to change the past and future forever.

Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth



A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: The Neil Diamond Musical

Hollywood Pantages Theatre July 8 – 27, 2025

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL will make its L.A. Premiere at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre from July 8 – 27, 2025. The Broadway production continues to play for cheering audiences nightly at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City.

“Some of my most thrilling nights have been while I was on tour, bringing my music to audiences across the world,” said Neil Diamond. “Having A BEAUTIFUL NOISE go on tour is an honor and I can’t wait for audiences across North America to experience this show. I hope they enjoy it as much as I have.”

The untold true story of the legendary Neil Diamond comes to life on stage in an uplifting new Broadway musical, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, featuring all his hit songs including “Sweet Caroline,” “America,” and “Cracklin’ Rosie.” This is the story of that Brooklyn kid who made it big and took us all along for the ride. From those exhilarating early days in New York to the sold-out spectacles that defined his career, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL explores the life of a rock icon through his music.

Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), choreographed by Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett (Once, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and written by four-time Academy Award nominee Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Two Popes), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is a thrilling look at an artist’s search for himself and a celebration of the enduring power of his music.

The design team for A BEAUTIFUL NOISE on Broadway features Tony Award winner David Rockwell (scenic design), Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa (costume design), four-time Tony Award winner Kevin Adams (lighting design), Tony Award winner Jessica Paz (sound design), and Luc Verschueren (hair and wig design). The production has music supervision and arrangements by Sonny Paladino, incidental music and dance music arrangements by Brian Usifer, vocal design by AnnMarie Milazzo, and orchestrations by Bob Gaudio, Sonny Paladino, and Brian Usifer. The A BEAUTIFUL NOISE tour will be directed by Austin Regan and choreographed by Yasmine Lee.



SOME LIKE IT HOT

Hollywood Pantages Theatre July 29 – August 17, 2025

The Tony and Grammy winning musical comedy hit SOME LIKE IT HOT will celebrate its L.A. Premiere at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre from July 29 – August 17, 2025. Inspired by the 1959 MGM film starring Jack Lemmon, Tony Curtis, and Marilyn Monroe, SOME LIKE IT HOT is the winner of 4 Tony Awards®, including Best Choreography and Best Costumes. The show is also the recent 2024 Grammy Award winner for Best Musical Theatre Album.



Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, SOME LIKE IT HOT is the story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime.

SOME LIKE IT HOT features an original score by Marc Shaiman (Music & Lyrics) and Scott Wittman (Lyrics), the Tony & Grammy winning song-writing duo of Hairspray and Catch Me If You Can, a book by Matthew López (The Inheritance) and Amber Ruffin (The Wiz – upcoming revival), and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, Aladdin).

The creative team includes Scott Pask (Sets), Gregg Barnes (Costumes), Natasha Katz (Lights), Brian Ronan (Sound), Josh Marquette (Hair), Milagros Medina-Cerdeira (Makeup), Christian Borle & Joe Farrell (Additional Material), Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Music Supervisor), Kristy Norter (Music Coordinator), Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter (Orchestrations), Marc Shaiman (Vocal Arrangements), Glen Kelly (Dance and Incidental Music Arrangements) and The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA (Casting). The production team also includes Steve Bebout (Associate Director), and John MacInnis (Associate Choreographer).



The Tony Award-winning Musical Comedy

SHUCKED

Hollywood Pantages Theatre August 19 – September 7, 2025

SHUCKED is the Tony Award®–winning musical comedy The Wall Street Journal calls “flat out hilarious!” And nobody knows funny like economists. Featuring a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn (Tootsie), a score by the Grammy® Award-winning songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally (Kacey Musgraves’ “Follow Your Arrow”) and directed by Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien (Hairspray), this corn-fed, corn-bred American musical is sure to satisfy your appetite for great musical theater.

SHUCKED features a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn and a score by the Nashville songwriting team Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, who collectively have earned three Grammy Awards and 18 Grammy nominations. The production is directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien with choreography Sarah O’Gleby, and music supervision, music direction, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award nominee Jason Howland.

The design team for SHUCKED includes Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), Drama Desk Award nominee Tilly Grimes (costume design), Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman (lighting design), Tony Award winner John Shivers (sound design), Academy Award winner and Emmy Award winner Mia Neal (hair and wig designer), Stephen Kopel,

C12 Casting (casting director).

HAMILTON

Hollywood Pantages Theatre September 4 – October 13, 2024

HAMILTON will return to the Hollywood Pantages Theatre for a limited run from September 4 – October 13, 2024. Season ticket holders who purchase the new 2024-25 season will enjoy PRIORITY access to HAMILTON beginning Monday, March 18th. Season ticket holders will have priority access before any other single ticket presales.

A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation. HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation.

Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy®, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.



WICKED

Hollywood Pantages Theatre December 4, 2024 – February 2, 2025

As previously announced, WICKED, L.A.’s most popular musical, will return to the Hollywood Pantages Theatre for a limited engagement from December 4, 2024 – February 2, 2025. Season ticket holders who purchase the new 2024-25 season will enjoy IMMEDIATE access to WICKED.

Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, WICKED celebrated its 20th Anniversary on Broadway last fall. Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, WICKED has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. WICKED has been seen by over 65 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5.5 billion in global sales.

In addition to the Broadway production, WICKED in North America has enjoyed unprecedented record-breaking sit- down engagements in Chicago, where it ran for nearly four years; Los Angeles, where it ran for two years; and San Francisco, where it ran for nearly two years, as well as two North American Tours.

The Broadway sensation WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

With a thrilling score that includes the hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good".

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, WICKED has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. WICKED is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.