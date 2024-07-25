HARD Events Announces Local Initiatives Ahead Of HARD Summer Music Festival 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This week, HARD Events has announced a series of local Los Angeles initiatives ahead of HARD Summer Music Festival.

This features the return of its HARD Pregame local food and beverage collaborations, a pop-up night market event with Grand Central Market, side stages full of local talent at Boombox Art Car presented by Beatbox and Locals Only Stage presented by Jose Cuervo, and selection of a performing artist via Inglewood music education institution 1500 Sound Academy. For the first time, HARD Summer will take place at Inglewood's Hollywood Park adjacent to SoFi Stadium, on August 3 and 4, 2024.

HARD has teamed up with a slew of Inglewood and Greater Los Angeles' favorite food and beverage vendors to present the ultimate foodie pregame. Each product will be available at its corresponding store from July 23 to August 5.

Inglewood pregame items include the HARD Summer Chicken b2b Waffles Plate and HARD Summer Sunset Sipper with Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles, HARD Hot Chicken Vodka Mac with Sunday Gravy, Nacho HARD Summer Bod Plate with Carnitas El Artista, HARD to Get Cake Donut with Randy's Donuts, and HARD Summer Sweet Treat with Sweet Red Peach.

Greater LA pregame collaborations feature the HARD Spicy Pie with Prince Street Pizza, HARD Launch Chicken Sando Combo with Tatsu Ramen, HARD Salami Reuben with Canter's Deli, HARD Summer Fat Shake with Fat Sal's, u know u want it HARD Milkshake with The Bigg Chill, and HARD Mosh Pit-aya Bowl with Ubatuba Açaí.

HARD Summer has also announced an open to the public Night Market pop-up event with Grand Central Market, taking place July 26. This follows last year's collaboration on the first-ever installment of Night Market at the celebrated institution, which has over 100 years of history, brand recognition, and community support from and throughout Los Angeles. Activities will include surprise DJ sets, over twenty food and beverage vendors including special items, cocktail bars, flea market, tattoos, and more.

HARD has always been a stronghold for the city's diverse melting pot of musical styles and influences, while showcasing the best and brightest of the next generation. This ethos will be prevalent at its two newly introduced side stages, including the Locals Only Stage presented by Jose Cuervo and Boombox Art Car presented by Beatbox. Emerging acts like Panteros666, Bianca Oblivion, Lake Hills, Mesmé, Etari, Maddy Maia B2B Tottie, fun2bjane B2B mad gavs, and many more are set to perform across both stages.

Building further on this, HARD teamed up on a competition with trailblazing Inglewood music education 1500 Sound Academy to select one of its students, Kiah G, to perform at HARD Summer's Boombox Art Car. 1500 Sound Academy is a state-of-the-art music school offering comprehensive courses spanning Music & Industry, DJ, Vocal Performance, and Music Production programs to aspiring professionals. The institution was founded by members of the legendary musical ensemble 1500 or Nothin' and Grammy award-winning industry leaders James Fauntleroy and Larrance Dopson.

This year, HARD Summer is relocating to the expansive Hollywood Park, situated on the renowned grounds of SoFi Stadium and YouTube Theater. Spanning 300 acres, this mixed-use development promises a fresh experience for attendees. With its spacious layout, Hollywood Park offers ample room for dancing and exploration, interactive features, and innovative activations, ensuring a fully immersive music festival experience.

HARD Summer's lineup features marquee headlining international talent like Disclosure, REZZMAU5, Jamie xx, Zeds Dead, Cloonee, Mochakk, FISHER + Chris Lake (Under Construction), Major Lazer, Subtronics, Tchami x Malaa (No Redemption), Sofi Tukker (DJ Set), Nelly Furtado, Chase & Status, and many more.

Remaining tickets are currently available via HARD Summer's official website.

Locals Only Stage presented by Jose Cuervo

Saturday

Bianca Oblivion (Warp Mode)

JOAQU.N (Pangea Sound)

Bianca Maieli (No Nazaar)

Baexploitation (Hood Rave)

Mapamota (Direct Drive)

Noir JBW (Juke Bounce Werk)

Dina (¡BAILE!)

Sunday

Maddy Maia B2B Tottie (Sisters of Sound)

LAALLS B2B cerulean (Ladies of Leisure)

Cherry (In Calls Only)

Trax Unit (Gyration Station)

Capes (Sensory Signal)

Soul Purpose (MILLK)

Boombox Art Car presented by Beatbox

Saturday

Panteros666

Etari

fun2bjane B2B mad gavs

Bolo

CC Love

Voisan

Sunday

Lake Hills

Mesmé

Giselle Peppers

baby.com

Lechuga

Kiah G

