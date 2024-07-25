Review: Musical Theatre West Stages Exuberant Production of Disney's NEWSIES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



I think I'm brave enough to admit that I was one of the few people who saw the original Disney movie musical Newsies during its opening weekend in cinemas back in 1992. While that Kenny Ortega-directed film bombed in the box office and with most critics and audiences, it somehow became a cherished memory of my youth, and that sincere adoration has extended throughout multiple repeat viewings on VHS, DVD, and Blu-Ray and, yes, streams on Disney+.

So, of course, when the Mouse House first announced that a fully-staged musical version was in the works, I was, like many of my peers, incredibly excited. Those plans eventually led to a super-successful limited-run first production in the Fall of 1991 at the Paper Mill Playhouse in Mill-run, New Jersey. This new production included many additional songs written specifically for the expanded stage version, intermingling alongside the familiar ear worm songs that were already featured in the film, all written by composer Alan Menken and lyricist Jack Feldman. Meanwhile, Broadway legend Harvey Fierstein came aboard to write a new book for the musical, adapting the film's screenplay written by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White, with enhanced narrative elements, new characters, and even a new love interest for the story's main hero.

That "out-of-town" production was so well-received that a 2012 Broadway transfer became almost inevitable. That eventual Tony-winning production—one of the first shows I ever saw on Broadway during my first ever trip to New York City—eventually played on for more than a 1,000 performances and spawned a popular national tour, and, yes, later, several fun productions in regional theaters. As a self-professed "fansie" myself, I also caught the show's final national tour stop at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood, which would eventually be recorded live for a theatrical release (and will likely be forever streamed on Disney+).

Dillon Klena (center) and the cast of Disney's NEWSIES.

Needless to say, NEWSIES - THE MUSICAL continues to have a special place in my heart—particularly when I get to experience a really exemplary production of it.

That is certainly the case with Musical Theatre West's brand new, high-energy iteration of this youth-skewing musical, which continues performances at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center in Long Beach, CA through July 28, 2024.

Directed and choreographed by Jeffry Denman, MTW's rousing production of this entertaining crowd-pleaser definitely reignited my adoration for the cheer-worthy plight of these very young underdogs with thick accents and flat caps. Even before the show begins, young "extra" newsboys are interspersed within the audience "selling papes" to the audience—a charmingly interactive new addition to the production. The show—and this production—makes you smile from start to finish.

Based on (or, perhaps, more accurately… inspired by) the real-life New York City Newsboys Strike of 1899, the predictable yet still engrossing musical provides a compelling narrative about social justice, youth empowerment, and the sheer power of collective action—all set to a catchy score sung by a likable band of misfits you can root for genuinely. This trope-friendly story's historical, David-versus-Goliath context adds some interesting depth to the otherwise stock characters' struggles and (spoiler alert!) eventual triumphs.

At its center is the intensely manic but otherwise affable character of Jack Kelly, a charismatic seasoned newsboy who dreams of a better life away from the rough streets of his neighborhood. Even with constant run-ins with the law and a seemingly unavoidable penchant for mischief, this young man manages to still remain a sensitive artist deep down, often finding the plight of his fellow downtrodden as subject for his drawings and paintings. Even more surprising is that this street-wise ruffian with no formal education or a disciplined regimen would eventually jumpstart—and lead—a groundbreaking labor revolution amongst a group often ignored or trampled by society.

Jack, in MTW's production, is played by the earnestly winsome Dillon Klena (yes, Tony nominee Derek's little brother), who I first saw embody this very same role in 3-D Theatrical's similarly enjoyable production back in 2022. Now palpably seasoned in Jack's union-organizing boots, Klena looks (and sounds) even more self-assured and sure-footed in the role, singing better and more expressive than ever, enhanced by his amplified charm and infectiously endearing Chesire Cat-wide grin.

While the actor sometimes gets a bit too invested in his character's Noo Yaaawk accent—rendering some of his affected line readings a bit muffled—Klena's winningly playful, youthful appeal keeps his character a very enticing protagonist to watch.

Dillon Klena, Jaylen Baham, Monika Peña, and Colton Jackson Hutzler.

That charm and personable demeanor works wonders, too, in Klena's interplay with the show's other characters, particularly Jack's would-be love interest, budding journalist Katherine Plumber (played by the talented Monika Peña), Jack's hopelessly optimistic crippled best friend Crutchie (endearing, sweet-natured Tom Avery), Jack's go-to right hand man Race (the delightfully scene-stealing Taven Blanke), Jack's club owner friend and art patron Medda Larkin (the superb Dominique Kent, blessed with divalicious vocals), and, of course, Jack's employer and eventual chief adversary Joseph Pulitzer (the deliciously devious David Engel).

But above all else, Klena's Jack makes for a very convincing rough-around-the-edges leader—someone these kids would definitely follow and support during a crisis.

In the case of NEWSIES' narrative, a crisis does hit close to home for these overworked, underpaid child workers: powerful New York World publisher Joe Pulitzer—looking for an easy, quick way to increase his profits and, well, the "bottom line"—decides to raise the prices that the newsies must pay upfront to sell and distribute his newspapers. It's a setback that these (mostly) orphaned boys cannot afford, prompting Jack to rally his fellow newsboys across every burrough to go on strike for fair treatment and better pay.

With the help of his friends—including brand new newsie Davey (the terrific Jaylen Baham) and his precocious little brother Les (the adorable Colton Jackson Hutzler)—Jack organizes the newsies to stand up against the exploitation exercised by the city's powerful newspaper tycoons. Despite facing numerous obstacles, like clashes with the police and his (of course) internal doubts, the newsboys' strike gains public attention and support, thanks to the front-page publicity generated by determined cub reporter Katherine (who, um, might have a slight crush on the movement's charismatic leader).

Aside from being an exhilarating musical that celebrates the resilience, friendship, and courage of young people as they struggle for respect, fairness, and dignity, NEWSIES the show is most noteworthy for its high-energy dancing—offering its troupe of triple threats several chances to leap high and tap rhythmically in showstopping fashion while singing with palpable ferocity. No surprise, its dance-heavy production numbers are mesmerizing, including the opening outburst of "Carrying the Banner," the explosive rally cries of "The World Will Know" and "Seize the Day," and the infectious giddiness of (my favorite number) "King Of New York."

Dominique Kent

"Slower" songs are just as excellently executed. Klena belts the bejeezus out of "Santa Fe" with a killer final note that he nails with aplomb. Peña's "Watch What Happens" is as stirring as it is lively and buoyant. Kent's sole number, the super-fun "That's Rich" offers a fierce and bawdy contrast that only begs for more songs from the character, which is quite the welcome upgrade from the film's counterpart. Musically, the show is superb all around, thanks to the collective voice talents of this ensemble and the sounds produced by the show's pit orchestra, under the baton of musical director Ryan O'Connor.

Being very familiar with the show through multiple viewings of various productions over the years, I only had a few minuscule gripes about this particular mounting—mainly for a few instances where clarity was rushed, perhaps, for the sake of timing and economy.

Aside from its occasional (forgivable) diction lapses, many scenes have dispensed with the overhead projections of Jack's live drawings—which in previous productions clarified the kind of artwork he created on the spot. It seems like a minor omission, but in the initial scene that has Jack having his first meet-cute with Katherine, it is unclear what it is exactly he handed her as he dashed away following his umpteenth attempts at seduction which is met with her multiple refusals for engagement. What the heck was in that mysterious piece of paper he handed her that got her all swoony?

Many of these staging shortcuts become a little perplexing, but not enough to completely confound its audience. I think it's safe to say that, in the grand scheme of things, we all "get it."

Overall, MTW has plenty of reasons to spread the news that its latest production is a cheer-worthy triumph. Thanks to its inspirational, comfortably familiar underdog hero narrative, its memorable, catchy tunes, its pleasing sets and costumes, and its cast of vivid characters played by an ensemble filled with likable performers, the production is a genuine feel-good time.

The Cast of Disney's NEWSIES at Musical Theatre West.

Even after more than ten years existing on a stage, NEWSIES' Broadway musical theater conversion is without a doubt a vast improvement on its source material—and is, naturally, best savored live and in person. That's a pretty darn good reason to gather the family and head on down to Long Beach this weekend.

Follow this reviewer on Twitter / Instagram / Threads: @cre8iveMLQ.

Photos courtesy of Musical Theatre West.

---

Performances of Musical Theatre West's production of Disney's NEWSIES - THE MUSICAL continue through Sunday, July 28, 2024. The Carpenter Performing Arts Center is located at 6200 E. Atherton Street in Long Beach, CA. For tickets or for more information, please call 562-856-1999 x4 or visit online at www.musical.org.

Comments

