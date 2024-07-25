Interview: Christian Campbell's Mad About Reefer Madness

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



With the very successful run in progress of Reefer Madness: The Musical at the Whitney, the original stars of the 2005 movie Reefer Madness, Kristen Bell and Christian Campbell will reunite onstage July 30, 2024, for Reefer Madness: The Musical 25th Anniversary Concert in celebration of their new Los Angeles revival being extended through August 18th at The Whitley. Christian graciously took some time from his multi-tasking duties for Reefer to answer a few of my queries.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Christian!

As producer of Reefer Madness, how many times have you seen your show?

We’ve been open for eight weeks in L.A. and I’ve seen every show but three. We just announced an extension and I’ll be watching as many of those as I can. I’ve been with this show for 25 years, performed in it as Jimmy Harper hundreds of times - it still surprises me. And with this fantastic new cast and flawless direction by Spencer Liff, I’m finding all new things to love about it.

Was it easy for you to learn Jimmy Harper’s lines for your July 30th concert? Did you know most of the script already?

The role of Jimmy is hardwired into my body. I can sing and act the role in a concert version, but could I get up on stage and quickly replace Anthony Norman who is currently playing Jimmy? No way. Spencer has taken the show to a whole new level with his incredible choreography and staging. Let’s just say I’ve got two left feet and they’re on backwards - Anthony Norman tap dances. There’s a crucial difference.

Whose idea was it to mount Reefer Madness: The Musical? Yours? Kristen’s? Alan’s?

Back in 2014 my wife and I were approached by two young fans of Reefer Madness who'd asked us to help produce a benefit concert reading. Our task was to bring together the legacy cast members from the original stage productions and movie. Because it was a fundraiser, they'd put a high price on the ticket - I balked thinking it would keep audiences away.

The concert sold out - oversold actually and what I realized was that the movie we’d made 10 years prior had become a cult phenomenon to a whole new generation of young people. Apparently, they’d pass DVD copies around to one another in their middle and high school years. Clearly our show is not high school appropriate (though I would argue it is PG13) - but when they got to college, it was the first thing they asked their profs to perform. Over and over, I have theater nerds in their 20’s and 30’s telling me they discovered their love of musical theater through our show. And I kind of relate - I wasn’t a fan of the musical genre until I was cast in Reefer. It’s a gateway musical.

So the idea was to gather the original creative team and create a new staged version of Reefer Madness for this new generation of fans. America and I connected with Kevin, Dan, Andy and we set to work. Kristen and Alan came aboard when I told them we were bringing it back to L.A. for its 25th anniversary.

What spurred you on to become a director and producer?

I’m a third-generation theater kid. My grandparents in Holland acted, they emigrated to Canada where my parents met in a college theater program - my father directed and taught theater - my mother costumed, performed and ran a dinner theater and practices psychology. My close and extended family contains performers (my sister Neve obviously), a stage manager, a stuntman, a designer/costumer, a make-up artist and director. My attitude has always been to take on the role where I’m best suited to help tell the story - actor, singer, director, producer or build a venue - I’ll wear that hat. Dancer - be warned.

How involved were you in the preproduction of Reefer Madness: The Musical?

Deeply involved. My wife, America Olivo, and I have been the lead producers for this current production since we realized it needed to be remounted in 2014. It took us 10 years because of a few bumps in the road that included COVID and the strike. In the end it was made exactly when and where it needed to be made. In the final stretch I was the "dusty producer” and was overseeing and helping with the buildout of the venue, restaurant and bar. It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life. We were supposed to have six weeks to build but were given half that. We got it done. Theater people get shit done on time, with little budget and with dramatic flair. We’re really proud of what we’ve created.

Had you worked with any of the cast or creatives before?

This is my first time working with any of this current cast. As for the creative team - our original director Andy Fickman and writers Dan Studney and Kevin Murphy are producing with my wife and I. As are Kristen Bell, Alan Cumming and Wendy Parker who all performed in previous productions. Our company manager, Paul Nygro, was in our original L.A. and N.Y. casts and understudied Ralph. We like to joke that Reefer Madness is sticky like weed - once you get one hit of it you can’t get enough.

You starred in one of my favorite movies, the gay indie film Trick in 1999. Did everybody advise you not to take on a gay role?

It was 1999 - yes people warned me it would challenge my career if I played a gay role - that I’d get pigeonholed. And to some degree that did happen. But It made my career more meaningful and for that I’ll always be grateful.

It’s actually been 25 years as of July 23rd when Trick first played in American cinemas in 1999. That movie is still to this day a very proud achievement for me. I’ll always be indebted to those who let me play the role of Gabriel as it gave me the chance to be part of a movie that I think is not only perfect, timeless and funny - but to this day is having a real and positive impact on young people around the world in search of self-acceptance. Only a couple of months ago I was DM’d by someone who'd grown up gay in North Africa. The movie saved him. I’ve received countless messages and letters like this over the past 25 years from all around the world. Until recently it was only available on DVD - I had a friend text me a few years back, asking how he was supposed to make out with a boy if he couldn't stream Trick anywhere. Hilarious. As of a few months ago, you can find it on all the major streamers. I’m glad our film can be of service again to a new generation. It’s also now part of The Criterion Collection - we’re fancy!

With generations of drama teachers, performers and theatre company directors before you, was it a no-brainer for you to want to become an actor?

Because theater was the family business, our love language was talking about plays, movies, and ballets we’d seen or read. It’s what was discussed around the dinner table. Good? Bad? Why? What did we get from it? What was the writer or director looking to convey? How could it be better?

I did go through a stage where I had my eye on the military - trying to buck the family trend in my teen years. Naval cadets for a spell and then I was cast in Degrassi High along with a few other roles and the path was set for me.

What’s your plan for Reefer Madness: The Musical? Tour? Off-Broadway?

We’ve got other cities knocking. Producers and GM’s have been making their way to L.A. to see what all the fuss is about. I’d like to see the show run for a while here in in L.A. The cast, crew, creatives and staff love working together and we’ve built a hell of a venue - probably best in class here in L.A. This is an incredible production - Broadway caliber but fully L.A. homegrown, cast and staffed. The thought of walking away from it all seems insane given how much work we put into the space. I’m also keen on building community through theater and you need stick around for a bit to do that. One of the reasons we chose L.A. and this particular space was that it allowed us to not only build a theater venue but an outdoor restaurant/bar called The Victory Garden where people can meet before and after the show - hang with the cast and make new friends. We’ve started programming midnight shadow casts of cult films with Sins O The Flesh and after the evening showings of the musical we turn the theater into The Reefer Den - a live music venue described as “David Lynchian” with free access to all. We’re also programming comedy and variety nights soon. The idea is that you only have to park once and your whole night is taken care of - dinner, drinks, a Broadway-caliber musical comedy, then some post-show live music and a late night comedy act or cult movie to top the night off.

Giving people multiple reasons to return to a venue, hang out and nosh just makes good business sense.

What’s in the near future for Christian Campbell?

Near future is keeping the Reefer torch glowing on Hollywood Blvd - and being open to what the next chapter for the show will be.

Theater has always been my religion. Plays are sermons. Sometimes the sermons are great - just as often, not so great. Clearly, I think Reefer Madness is a sermon worth repeating.

Thank you again, Christian! I look forward to your re-creation of Jimmy Harper.

For tickets to this one-nighter concert July 30, 2024; click on the button below:

Comments

