Richard Dickson Will Be Honored at Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation just announced Richard Dickson, President and CEO of Gap Inc., will be honored with The Elizabeth Taylor Commitment to End AIDS Award at the fifth annual Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS on September 26, 2024 at The Beverly Hills Hotel. The evening will be generously supported by Presenting Sponsor Gilead Sciences.

Model, actress, and author Dominique Jackson will serve as MC. The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS will include a seated dinner, an exciting live auction in partnership with Christie’s featuring unique experiences, a live performance, and an exclusive look at items from The Elizabeth Taylor Archive including highlights from Elizabeth Taylor’s personal life, film career, and philanthropy.

Dickson has long supported people affected by HIV and AIDS, especially through his support of the Children Affected by AIDS Foundation. He formerly served on the Board of Directors for the UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital, and currently serves on the Board of Advisors for The Robert H. Smith School of Business at The University of Maryland. And as Gap Inc. CEO since August 2023, Dickson leads a $15 billion house of iconic American brands, including Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta, which are renowned for doing more than selling clothes. They are purpose-led brands that shape culture and bridge critical gaps in society – from equity and opportunity, to inclusion and sustainability.

“The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation is thrilled to honor Richard Dickson with The Elizabeth Taylor Commitment to End AIDS Award at this year’s gala for his unwavering and admirable dedication over the years to helping people affected by HIV and AIDS. It’s his purpose-driven leadership across business, brands and philanthropy that makes all the difference,” said Catherine Brown, Executive Director, The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.

ABOUT ETAF

Working tirelessly on the AIDS crisis throughout the 1980s, Elizabeth Taylor established The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF) in 1991 to carry out her vision for an AIDS-free world. ETAF works to provide the direct care needed for people living with and affected by HIV and AIDS. Emphasizing Elizabeth's voice, commitment, and concentration on hard-to-reach communities, ETAF's domestic advocacy initiatives remain a priority. ETAF's programs have also expanded to ensure that HIV prevention education and access to treatment are available through domestic and international initiatives.

For more information, visit ETAF.org.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL