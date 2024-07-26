Road Theatre Company to Present World Premiere of ROBBIN, FROM THE HOOD By Marlow Wyatt

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



THE ROAD THEATRE COMPANY and Taylor Gilbert, Founder/Artistic Director together with Sam Anderson, Artistic Director, have announced the first show of its 2024-2025 season, the world premiere of ROBBIN, FROM THE HOOD, written by Marlow Wyatt and directed by Chuma Gault. ROBBIN, FROM THE HOOD will begin previews on Tuesday, October 8; will open on Friday, October 11 at 8pm and perform through Sunday, November 10 at 2pm at the Road Theatre, located in The NoHo Senior Arts Colony, 10747 Magnolia Blvd. in North Hollywood.

In this re-imagined, classic tale, corporate greed dominates the deceptive game of capitalism. Robbin Woods, a 17-year-old math genius, is given the opportunity to enter that seemingly unattainable world. Once inside, she recognizes the massive inequities that exist and creates a plan to level the playing field. Because, sometimes you have to do the wrong thing for the right reason.

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM AND CAST

MARLOW WYATT (Playwright) is an award-winning playwright and actor. She received her BFA from Howard University College of Fine Arts. Her first full-length play She, debuted at the Antaeus Theatre with critical acclaim and is listed as one of the “12 Best World Premiere Plays of 2023/24” by StageSceneLA. Her drama Robbin, from the Hood, developed in Moving Arts' MADLab and Support Black Theatre's first Pipeline play, premieres as Road Theatre Company's 2024/25 season opener. Wyatt is a 2022/23 LA New Play Project grant recipient, a 2022 Lower Depth Commission Fellow, 2022 AGE Legacy Grant recipient, Antaeus 2021 NEXT Commission Artist, Support Black Theatre's 2021 “As We Grow We Sow” Awardee and a CTG/Humanitas Playwrights Prize finalist. Other works include: Listen, A Black Woman Is Speaking (2024 Ashland Play Festival finalist, 2023 Common Crow Theatre/Dublin, Ireland, Third Rail Repertory readings); Bread and Circus (2023 New Noise Reading Series - A Noise Within/Lower Depth Theatre Co. Cycle of Poverty Fellowship); Red Ribbons (2022 Voices for Victory Series, 2021 Headwaters New Play finalist); and The Things We Leave Behind (NEXT Commission).

CHUMA GAULT (Director) is an actor, producer and director based in Los Angeles. Upcoming: That Kowalski Kidby Tony Abatemarco (LGBTQ Center Residency), Assistant director Fat Ham at Dezart Performs (Palm Springs); In 2022 he directed Gem Of The Ocean at the University of Georgia that presented a young and vibrant take on the August Wilson classic. He directed an episode of the multi award-winning web-series "In Search of A-P-I-G". He was the video designer for EST/LA's hit immersive production of Two Stop by David Johann Kim. Chuma has written, directed and produced for the William Inge Theater Festival. He has directed for The Car Plays at Segerstrom Center for the Arts and countless one act festivals with Moving Arts and EST/LA. “My directing always seeks to find that balance of collaboration that creates space for inspiration.” Chuma played Caesar in Gem of the Ocean (A Noise Within-LADCC award for Best Production). The Gun Show by Em Lewis (Moving Arts - Stage Raw Award nominated for outstanding solo performance nominee); Freedom Summer by Stephen Sachs (Fountain Theatre - Best Male Performance nominee); Tree by Julie Hébert (Ensemble Studio Theatre - LADCC nomination for Best Male Performance). Chuma was a recurring guest star on "Girlfriends" (Amazon), a regular on the drama "Game of Silence" (NBC), guest starred on “The Rookie,” and recently had a notorious five-episode arc on “Days Of Our Lives.”

The Cast of ROBBIN, FROM THE HOOD features: Iesha M. Daniels as “Robbin,” Enrike Llamas as “Juan,” Geri Nikole-Love as “Margaret,” Rob Nagle as “Kyle,” Joshua R. Lamont as “Charles,” and William L. Warren as “Percy.”

The Design Team for ROBBIN, FROM THE HOOD is as follows: Scenic Design by Amanda Knehans; Lighting Design by Derrick McDaniel; Projection Design by Nick Santiago; Sound Design by John Zalewski; Costume Design by Wendell Carmichael, and the Properties Design by Scottie Nevil. The Production Stage Manager is Maurie Gonzalez. ROBBIN, FROM THE HOOD is produced by Danna Hyams, Taylor Gilbert and Cherish Monique Duke.

SCHEDULE AND PRICING

ROBBIN, FROM THE HOOD will preview on Tuesday, October 8; Wednesday, October 9 & Thursday, October 10 at 8pm and will open on Friday, October 11 at 8pm (press opening) and perform through Sunday, November 10 at the Road Theatre, located in The NoHo Senior Arts Colony, 10747 Magnolia Blvd. in North Hollywood.

Performances are Fridays & Saturdays at 8pm; Sundays at 2pm. Tickets available online at roadtheatre.org: or or call 818-761-8838.

Tickets: $15.00 (Previews); $39.00 (General Admission); $25.00 (Seniors); $17 (Students).

