TICK, TICK...BOOM! Announced At Theatre Palisaes

Theatre Palisades presents "tick, tick...Boom!" a musical by Jonathan Logan, running September 6 - October 13, 2024.

Before the revolutionary rock musical RENT, Jonathan Logan had another story to tell...his own. "tick, tick...Boom!" is a three chapter pop rock musical about facing the crossroads in life and holding on to your dreams that was first produced off Broadway in 2001. It tells the story of young Jonathan, a promising young composer on the eve of his 30th birthday. His girlfriend wants to get married and move out of the city (tick); his best friend is making big bucks on Madison Avenue (tick); and he's still waiting tables and trying to write the great American musical before time; and life, passes him by (Boom!).

The production, directed by Lindsey Johnson, stars Destin Bass (Jon); Anthony Galang (Michael); Bimei Flores (Susan); Charlotte Nevins (Karessa & Female #1); Katherine Rogers (Female #2); Ian Riegler (Male #1);

THEATRE PALISADES is located at the Pierson Playhouse located at 941 Temescal Canyon Rd. Pacific Palisades

