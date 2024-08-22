HAMILTON to Launch Digital Lottery For Hollywood Pantages Theatre Engagement

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A digital lottery will be launched for HAMILTON! Tickets will begin in conjunction with the show's first performance September 4th in Los Angeles at Hollywood Pantages Theatre. A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each. The lottery will first open at 10:00 AM TOMORROW, Friday, August 23rd and will close at 12:00 PM Thursday, August 29th for tickets to performances September 4th through 8th. Subsequent digital lotteries will begin each Friday and close the following Thursday for the upcoming week's performances.

HOW TO ENTER

Use the official app for HAMILTON, now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (https://hamiltonmusical.com/us-tour/lottery).

The lottery will open at 10:00 AM every Friday and will close for entry at 12:00 PM the next Thursday prior to the following week's performances.

Winner notifications will be sent between 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM every Thursday for the upcoming week's performances via email and mobile push notification. Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their ticket(s).

No purchase or payment is necessary to enter or participate.

Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.

Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning 2 hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID.

Lottery tickets void if resold.

All times listed are in the local time zone.

ADDITIONAL RULES Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice.

Lottery prices are not valid on prior purchases. Lottery ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. All sales final - no refunds or exchanges. Lottery may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. A purchase will not improve the chances of winning.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL