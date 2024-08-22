HAMILTON to Launch Digital Lottery For Hollywood Pantages Theatre Engagement

The first performance will take place on September 4th.
A digital lottery will be launched for HAMILTON! Tickets will begin in conjunction with the show's first performance September 4th in Los Angeles at Hollywood Pantages Theatre. A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each. The lottery will first open at 10:00 AM TOMORROW, Friday, August 23rd and will close at 12:00 PM Thursday, August 29th for tickets to performances September 4th through 8th. Subsequent digital lotteries will begin each Friday and close the following Thursday for the upcoming week's performances.
ADDITIONAL RULES Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice.
Lottery prices are not valid on prior purchases. Lottery ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. All sales final - no refunds or exchanges. Lottery may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. A purchase will not improve the chances of winning.
